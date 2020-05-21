Stephen King’s The Stand TV Show Reveals Alexander Skarsgard’s Randall Flagg And More In First Look

View this put up on Instagram

FIRST LOOK: Stephen King’s #TheStand is coming to life as soon as once more. Starring Alexander Skarsga?rd, Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, and legions extra, the upcoming restricted sequence adaptation—which was in manufacturing simply as COVID-19 hit—places a brand new spin on the writer’s legendary plague novel. “It’s concerning the elementary questions of what society owes the person and what we owe to one another,” says showrunner Benjamin Cavell. “Over the past however-many years, we’ve kind of taken without any consideration the construction of democracy. Now, a lot of that’s being ripped right down to the studs. It’s fascinating to see a narrative about people who find themselves rebuilding it from the bottom up.” See extra on the hyperlink in bio.