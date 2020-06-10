Stephen Lighthill Elected President of Society of Cinematographers – Variety

In at present’s movie information roundup, Stephen Lighthill turns into president of the American Society of Cinematographers, Common is teaming with Timur Bekmambetov and the DGA well being plan is providing three months of free protection to some members.

NEW PRESIDENT

The American Society of Cinematographers’ board of governors has elected Stephen Lighthill as president, changing Kees van Oostrum.

The ASC famous that van Oostrum had served the utmost 4 phrases and just lately was appointed to guide Imago, the worldwide federation of cinematographers. That is Lighthill’s second flip as ASC president, beforehand serving from 2012-2013. Most just lately, he held the place of vice chairman. The board voted in three vice presidents — Amy Vincent, Invoice Bennett and John Simmons. They elected Levie Isaacks as treasurer; Gregg Heschong as secretary; and David Darby as sergeant-at-arms

“It is a difficult second for filmmaking on the whole and cinematography specifically,” Lighthill stated. “As a corporation, we’re planning to place phrases into motion. By means of the work of the Future Practices Committee and Imaginative and prescient Committee, I’m prepared to guide our Society in responding, and in making our work environments protected, equal and various.”

Lighthill started his profession taking pictures for San Francisco information applications, in addition to nationwide information exhibits similar to “60 Minutes.” He segued into documentary cinematography, engaged on many movies together with “Gimme Shelter”and “Berkeley within the Sixties,” which was nominated for an Academy Award.

UNIVERSAL DEAL

Common Photos and Timur Bekmambetov’s Bazelevs have partnered to supply and distribute movies shot within the Screenlife format — which was used for his desktop horror film “Unfriended.”

The Screenlife format is a style by which the motion takes place totally on a display of a pc or a smartphone.

“Timur brings a recent perspective and distinct voice to all his work. Because the trade additional shifts, he finds new methods to attach with audiences throughout the globe,” stated Donna Langley, chairman of Common Filmed Leisure Group. “Timur and the group at Bazelevs mix a novel model of storytelling with technological creativity that makes these movies really feel present and related. We sit up for continued shared success as we broaden our partnership.”

Bekmambetov produced “Unfriended,” which grossed $65 million worldwide in 2015 with a price range of $1 million and spawned a sequel. He adopted that up with the 2018 John Cho-led thriller, “Looking,” grossing greater than $75 million worldwide, and his political thriller, “Profile,” that received the Panorama Viewers Award on the Berlin Worldwide Movie Pageant, in addition to the SXSW Viewers Award in 2018. The information was first reported by Deadline.

DGA COVERAGE

Trustees of the Administrators Guild of America-Producer Pension and Well being Plans have authorised a three-month interval of premium-free COBRA protection to Well being Plan contributors whose earned lively protection terminates on Sept 30.

The plan introduced that it took the motion as a result of continued shutdown of manufacturing since mid-March as a result of coronavirus outbreak, and the affect on contributors. The board beforehand took the same method to contributors dropping earned lively protection on June 30.

Contributors whose earned lively protection ends on Sept. 30 at the moment are eligible for a three-month interval of premium-free COBRA protection, offered the Well being Plan is their major plan. Contributors with different protection as their major plan, together with Medicare, or who’re eligible for retiree or carry-over protection beneath the Well being Plan usually are not eligible.