Stephen Mulhern hints at a celebrity version of In For A Penny as series returns

Stephen Mulhern is again for an additional series of ITV’s In For A Penny, letting unfastened in cities and cities throughout the UK, as he challenges the Nice British public to participate in hilariously foolish video games within the standard ‘on the road’ gameshow.

And though the series hasn’t began but, it sounds just like the presenter is already excited about a celebrity version of the present.

Talking to press together with RadioTimes.com, he mentioned: “I believe Test It Out could be a good inform, inform recreation to play on celebrities. In the sport we line up objects from a purchasing trolley and all you must do is guess if the merchandise is greater or decrease in value than the earlier merchandise.”

He added: “We’d be capable of discover out if celebrities actually know their stuff or reside in celeb land!”

The brand new series will kick off on Saturday 28th, with some of our fave video games, together with You Are What You Eat and the well-known stop-watch recreation.

However there’ll even be some new additions, such as Celebrity Drive Who and Cross Dressing – which is predicated on an merchandise Stephen utilized in his stage present, and sees {couples} turning into one another garments.

He continued: “Some of my favorite moments from this series are from a new recreation now we have referred to as Cross Dressing. We get a couple of individuals whether or not that’s a boyfriend and girlfriend, husband and spouse, mom and daughter, any type of partnership, who head into a dressing room and have simply 60 seconds to swap garments.

“We have now cameras within the dressing rooms capturing all of the motion, which they have been all conscious of earlier than filming. The cameras will let you see every thing, from begin to end and the stuff you see will make your eyes water!”

Recalling a second the place the sport went hilariously incorrect throughout filming, he mentioned: “We had a mum and daughter head into the altering rooms and begin swapping garments. I’ve by no means seen somebody take their garments off so quick, the mum was like lighting getting the garments off however its wasn’t as straightforward getting her daughter’s garments again on!”

And that’s not the one battle the presenter had this series.

Stephen says he was near rethinking the identify of the present, as a result of hardly anybody carrying money as of late.

“Actually, it’s the one factor that performs on my thoughts, we’d need to provide you with a new catchy title, as In For A Penny, In for a Grand actually works. I’m undecided ‘Faucet Your Contactless and Win a Grand’ has the identical ring to it!”

In For A Penny airs on March 28th at 8pm, straight after Saturday Night time Takeaway on ITV. For those who’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.