Stephen Schwartz Documentary Will Profile ‘Depraved’ Creator

Stephen Schwartz, the musical maestro behind such iconic reveals as “Pippin” and “Depraved,” would be the topic of a brand new documentary from John Scheinfeld.

Entitled “Defying Gravity: From Godspell to Depraved, A Musical Journey,” the movie will start manufacturing in 2021 and can monitor the highs and lows of Schwartz’s exceptional profession. Scheinfeld isn’t any stranger to music trade tales, having beforehand directed “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary” and “The U.S. vs. John Lennon.”

Schwartz, as a composer and lyricist, has penned among the most recognizable numbers in stage and movie historical past — an inventory of hits that features “Nook of the Sky,” “Colours of the Wind,” and “Day by Day.” His credit embrace stage reveals comparable to “Godspell” and movies comparable to “Pocahontas” and “Prince of Egypt.” He’s additionally had some failures, notably the musical bomb “The Baker’s Spouse.” Schwartz is an Oscar, Tony, and Grammy winner.

The group of music media producer Spencer Proffer (“Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”), a number of Tony winner Corey Brunish (“Lovely: The Carole King Musical”) and West Finish staple Russell Miller (“Blood Brother”) will produce the movie, which Scheinfeld may also write along with directing. Carol de Giere, creator of the Schwartz biography “Defying Gravity,” will function a marketing consultant to the producers.

“Stephen is a vastly proficient composer and lyricist who embodies a Renaissance spirit,” mentioned Proffer. “Equally enchanting is his humility and eagerness to disclose that the trail to his success has been dotted with disappointments and typically failures. It’s a wealthy discipline to discover, delving into the artistry behind present tunes we’ve all hummed out loud and in our heads for many years.”

“Spencer Proffer and his proficient group’s ardour for this undertaking is sure to result in a high-quality documentary,” de Giere mentioned. “By specializing in the artistry of Stephen Schwartz, who’s so articulate about his inventive course of and collaborative experiences, they’ll be capable to seize among the methods that audiences can apply to their very own inventive efforts. ‘Defying Gravity’ as a documentary may also draw us into key moments in American musical theater historical past and will probably be treasured by musical fans for years to come back.”