Stephen Sondheim Web Tribute Soars with Meryl Streep, Jake Gyllenhaal – Variety

Broadway despatched within the A-team for “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration,” a web based salute to Stephen Sondheim that had theater lovers throughout America in full “You’re not crying, I’m crying” mode. The solid of dozens of performers consisted largely of the largest names in musical theater from the final 40 or so years, together with Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Audra McDonald, alongside with stars of display screen in addition to stage like Jake Gyllenhaal, Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Mandy Patinkin, all utilizing residence as a launchpad to enter the Nice White Means’s most deeply emotional woods for a couple of minutes every.

Though nobody fairly supplied any “we will by no means see his likes once more” sentiments, it was misplaced on nobody collaborating, and possibly few watching, that Sondheim is the only most celebrated determine within the historical past of musical theater, and that he’s by no means gotten fairly as complete and mass-witnessed a tribute as this one, neither is he more likely to once more. If now we have a pandemic to suppose for the epic intimacy that gave us Bernadette Peters, Laura Benanti, Sutton Foster, Melissa Errico, Ben Platt and Josh Groban belting out a few of the biggest songs ever written in bogs or in entrance of sewn-together tablecloths to a captive viewers, it might go down in historical past as a weirdly blessed quirk of fine timing.

Not that this was the primary good Sondheim salute, or the 500th. Nathan Lane stepped in with some sarcasm (precise sarcasm) in regards to the prolific events the honoree has already acquired over the a long time. “He’s been so under-appreciated all these years,” stated Lane. “I can’t imagine there’s by no means been a tribute like this, a musical tribute, to this unsung genius of the American theater. It’s about time, that’s all I can say. and never a second too quickly.” The actor humbled himself to self-ID as a collaborator with Sondheim as “e-book author for ‘The Frogs’ — yeah, there I stated it, ‘The Frogs’ — you need to step outdoors?” (That little-remembered present was one of many few Sondheim initiatives to not have any songs lined within the present.) Extra critically, Lane stated, “Right here’s slightly show-biz adage for this night: If in any respect attainable, attempt to work with a genius… There are offended geniuses and tortured, self-destructive geniuses. He’s a pleasant genius.” Retreating again to irony, Lane added, “I hope he enjoys this. , he doesn’t like a fuss.”

However a playful and/or demanding genius at instances, too. Jason Alexander additionally spoke in lieu of performing, providing an anecdote from when he was making his Broadway debut at age 20 within the present “Merrily We Roll Alongside.” Sondheim got here as much as him throughout rehearsals, he recalled, and requested if he had any vocal limitations the composer may not concentrate on, as a result of he was pondering of writing him an extra music. Alexander allowed that his one space of vulnerability was not having a superb ear for chromatics. Quickly after, Alexander stated, Sondheim delivered him a brand new music to open the second act that was “nothing however chromatics.”

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who recognized himself as “Steven No. 2,” whose adaptation of “West Aspect Story” will arrive in theaters post-pandemic, shared Sondheim’s lesser recognized cineaste aspect. “Outdoors of all the things you’ve created for musical theater, I rejoice you for one more one in all your extraordinary items, which is your photographic reminiscence, which is continually up to date by your love for motion pictures,” the director stated. “I don’t know many different individuals who know the one film that Joan Fontaine and Paulette Goddard appeared in collectively, or if you cease me with strains like, ‘I don’t go to church; kneeling luggage my nylons’ (from “Ace within the Gap”). Or the story behind ‘The calla lilies are in bloom once more’ (spoken by Katharine Hepburn in “Stage Door”). I imply, I assumed I used to be alleged to be the movie man with all that archival information, but it surely seems you’re that man who is aware of extra about Hollywood’s cultural heritage than possibly me and Marty Scorsese put collectively.”

Oddly, maybe, “West Aspect Story” was one in all only a handful of Sondheim exhibits that not one of the performers touched — possibly as a result of they had been below orders to have that firepower stored in reserve for the Spielberg remake, however extra probably as a result of it’s the uncommon present that he solely wrote lyrics and never music for. Probably the most obscure slot of the evening, nevertheless, was dedicated to a music that he solely wrote lyrics for, as Linda Lavin revived a music that she launched within the off-Broadway “The Mad (Journal) Present” within the mid-’60s, “The Boy From…,” a spoof of “The Lady from Ipanema” Sondheim co-wrote below the pseudonym Esteban Rio Nido.

This vault nugget was not the climax of the two-hour-and-20-minutes present, evidently. Your complete final half-hour or so appeared to encompass numbers that simply appeared like they is perhaps the finale, with Donna Murphy’s somber “Ship within the Clowns adopted by a raucous quartet model of “The Women Who Lunch” that had Streep, Baranski and McDonald mixing their very own cocktails or consuming straight from the bottle on digicam. (“I did all of it flawed — God!” McDowell might be heard laughing on the finish, although few would agree.)

Then it was Gyllenhaal — whose singing voice got here as a shock to many who didn’t see him revive “Sunday within the Park with George” 5 years in the past — bringing issues again right down to earth with duet associate Annaleigh Ashford on that present’s “Transfer On.”

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford sing on the Stephen Sondheim 90th birthday tribute webcast

LuPone made her modest bookcase really feel like a correct proscenium as she delivered a favourite music from “Anybody Can Whistle,” adopted by Peters doing her personal dining-room activate a music from “Into the Woods” — not one in all her witchy ones, however “the music I’d hear after I’d be sitting within the wings,” “No One Is Alone,” which she stated she “thought is perhaps simply the proper music proper now.”

After host Raul Esparza’s farewell speech and transient a cappella snippet of “Our Time” from “Merrily We Roll Alongside,” there was a quick credit score sequence that listed 97 singers — about 60 greater than the viewers had already seen. How one can account for the large discrepancy? That grew to become obvious with a post-credits rendition of “I’m Nonetheless Right here” that had dozens of largely lesser-known present Broadway performers getting in a couple of strains, 4 or so at a time, Zoom-style. Throwing in a few child actors to sing strains related with Elaine Stritch had the impact of being each a superb gag and a candy little bit of marching-into-the-future symbolism.

The 2 hours previous to this final run of climaxes was hardly with out different showstoppers working into the double digits. Neil Patrick Harris had an early one, saying that he “thought for my music I’d sing one thing that exhibits off my vocal vary” — which, for the figuring out or clairvoyant, was a telltale signal that he was about to launch into the spoken-word piece from “Into the Woods” popularly referred to as “the witch’s rap.” Judy Kuhn ventured outdoors of Sondheim’s theater canon to offer a uncommon revival to “What Can You Lose?” from the “Dick Tracy” film’s music rating.

Earlier than Peters did “No One Is Alone” a cappella on the climax of the present, Patinkin pulled off his personal baller transfer by singing “Lesson 8” from “Sunday within the Park with George” sans any instrumental accompaniment — outdoor, in an precise park. An empty park, too, possibly by advantage of being chilly — the singer was in a winter coat and cap — though ideas of social distancing had been clearly intentional as he received to the closing strains: “George is alone… George would have appreciated to see individuals out strolling on Sunday.”

“Into the Woods” appeared tied with “Sunday within the Park” as a favourite supply of fabric. It was Miranda who received to sing about there being “giants within the sky,” however unique “Woods” solid member Chip Zien received a little bit of topicality in when he launched his music from that present by saying, “There’s some extent in Act 2 of ‘Into the Woods’ the place there’s a large on the free attempting to destroy the dominion, and that’s taken on a variety of meanings over time, however I feel it’s by no means been extra related than right now.”

On the technical aspect, a lot of the performances, with a couple of exceptions, had been exceptionally higher mic-ed and higher shot than lots of the contributions from residence we’ve gotten used to seeing in live-streams or all-star community exhibits within the final month. Everybody sang to pre-recorded piano or trio tracks with earbuds or headphones (usually artfully obscured by lengthy hair). Generally you possibly can actually see how these mini-gigs had been held collectively by the seams. Sutton Foster sang “There Gained’t Be Trumpets” from what regarded suspiciously like giant white tablecloths put collectively as a curtain — a suspicion confirmed when her daughter got here out to sing “Comfortable Birthday” to Sondheim and charmingly revealed the bed room dresser behind the set design.

Benanti may need received some sort of award for turning beans into gold: She sang “I Keep in mind,” from the extra obscure “Night Primrose,” whereas seeming to be leaning in opposition to the sting of a tub — but when that sounds prefer it was taking residence mundanity too far, it was additionally in all probability essentially the most superbly framed and lit efficiency of the present.

Laura Benanti sings Stephen Sondheim on “Take Me to the World” 90th birthday celebration webcast

Definitely within the working for essentially the most highly effective, given the present second — the one apart from the honoree’s 90th birthday, that’s — was Brian Stokes Mitchell’s beautiful rendition of “Flag Music,” a quantity lower from “Assassins” however which Sondheim nonetheless thinks sufficient of to have requested him to sing it at a profit a couple of years again. “I liked this music as a result of if anyone requested Stephen Sondheim to jot down a patriotic music for our nation proper now with all the things that is occurring, I feel that is the music he would write, and it’s fairly superb that he already wrote it 30 years in the past,” he stated, earlier than belting out the shockingly earnest (by “Assassins” requirements, anyway) anthem of very conflicted love of nation: “For a minute you’re conscious / Of feeling proud / After which abruptly you’re staring / On the crowd / And also you’re pondering / ‘There’s no hyperlink I can see / They’re as totally different from me / As they presumably might be / Then you definately see / The concept… / That it’s fixable tomorrow / We’ve an opportunity / There’s a alternative.”

Brian Stokes Mitchell sings Stephen Sondheim’s “Flag Music” for “Take Me to the World” webcast

The present lasted slightly greater than 2 hours and 22 minutes — intentionally or in any other case, near the typical size of a Broadway present — after its precise kickoff time was delayed by 70 minutes as a result of technical difficulties. The primary try to begin the present made it clear that host Esparza was stay, even when everybody else on the present was pre-taped. He appeared in a field within the nook of the body whereas Stephen Schwartz performed a gap overture, till producers might be heard discussing the undesirable picture-in-picture impact over the music, at which level Esparza shortly darted off-camera. He quickly got here again and delivered a number of minutes of opening commentary with no audio, presumably misplaced to the ages.

When the present lastly began over, a half-hour later — as sponsor BroadwayWorld.co and lots of the stars concerned desperately tweeted viewers to come back again — Esparza forwent the opening monolog and didn’t seem till about midway by way of the webcast, although he in the end put in a number of appearances, singing and in any other case. On the finish, he thanked “all of you who caught round with us tonight by way of gobs of technical issues” and sang an a cappella snippet of “Our Time,” from “Merrily We Sing Alongside”: “Really feel the way it quivers, on the brink … Every thing! / Provides you the shivers / Makes you suppose / There’s a lot stuff to sing!”

A lot to sing, really, that the frequent thread of the feedback thread (as soon as everybody received of their jokes in regards to the early tech meltdown) was: “I don’t ever need this to finish,” whilst that final stretch of 11:00 numbers went previous the 11 p.m. level on the east coast. So long as this solid of dozens was “nonetheless right here,” the one pandemic anybody needed to fear about was loneliness… and rattling if Sondheim and Peters’ climactic ballad from “Into the Woods” didn’t have a repair for that.