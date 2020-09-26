Steps should be taken to protect farmers: CM Amarinder, declare entire Punjab agricultural market: Badal

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded that the Punjab government immediately come out with an ordinance declaring the entire state as an agricultural market to prevent the Centre’s agricultural bills from being implemented here. SAD said in a statement, “Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should take steps to protect the farmers, rather than being victimized by the Akali phobia throughout the day and making malicious accusations against his opponents.” Also Read – Big setback to BJP, Akali Dal, the oldest ally separated from NDA on the issue of agricultural bills

Badal said, "The only way to implement the new laws of the Center in Punjab is to declare the entire state market as an agricultural produce market." He said that any area that has been declared a market is new laws. Is outside the scope of.

He said that this would allow the "big corporate sharks" to enter the state.

