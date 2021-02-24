Sterling Ok. Brown Set as Guest Host of ABC’s ‘Soul of a Nation’

“This Is Us” star Sterling Ok. Brown will serve as particular visitor host for the March 2 collection premiere of ABC Information’ “Soul of a Nation,” a six-episode newsmagazine that may deal with life in Black communities in present-day America.

Episodes are set to bow March 2 at at 10 p.m. on ABC and can be out there on-demand and on Hulu the following day.

Alongside Brown, the premiere episode can be led by ABC Information’ Adrienne Bankert, Sunny Hostin, Byron Pitts and Pierre Thomas. The particular will function interviews with Danny Glover, John Legend and U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn, who was the first officer to talk out publicly for the reason that storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Moreover, Legend will give a particular intimate musical efficiency.

Brown joins the beforehand introduced Jemele Hill and Marsai Martin on the roster of particular visitor hosts that can be featured on “Soul of a Nation.” This broadcast community newsmagazine will current viewers with a perspective on Black life in America and dive deeper into the present political second of racial reckoning. The newscasters will converse with Black entertainers, athletes, performers and screenwriters to unpack points vital to Black People. Every episode of the collection will discover a particular theme, together with activism in sports activities, Black pleasure, spirituality and People’ response to George Floyd’s demise. Every present will finish with a particular musical efficiency.

“Soul of a Nation” is government produced by Eric Johnson and Gown Imbriano, Chantre Camack is the manager editorial producer, James Adolphus serves as collection director and Marie Nelson is the collection creator and senior VP of built-in content material technique at ABC Information.