Steve Aoki to Headline Los Angeles New Year’s Eve Countdown Event

Downtown Los Angeles’ annual New 12 months’s Eve countdown occasion will go digital to usher in 2021 with DJ Steve Aoki set to carry out.

“Grand Park’s NYELA” partnered with Fuse and Aoki’s new Latin label, Dim Mak En Fuego, for the occasion which can be hosted by DJ Eddie One and Jessica Flores. The festivities will shut out with Aoki following the countdown to the brand new yr.

“The world is prepared to flip up this New 12 months’s Eve! And I’m excited to have fun with The Dim Mak En Fuego household and associate with Grand Park and Fuse to ring within the new yr, around the globe, in a complete new approach, with music that transcends languages and cultures,” Aoki stated in an announcement.

Aoki additionally curated the lineup for NYELA, which is about to embody Mexican R&B group AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, Venezualan singer Andrekza, and a visitor efficiency by BIA. Gasolina Occasion’s 2DEEP will fill time between units by mixing beats.

The occasion takes place beginning at 11 p.m. PST on Dec. 31 and could be seen on Fuse, the Fuse YouTube channel, Grand Park’s digital channels and on “The Music Heart Offstage.”

“We’re so excited to work with the legendary Steve Aoki and his visionary line-up of established artists and rising expertise — viewers can be dancing the entire time,” Grand Park director Julia Diamond added. “As effectively, in true Grand Park trend, this system will stability these nice performances with particular segments all through the present to honor the power and character of Angelenos and share extra about L.A. with the world.