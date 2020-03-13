Steve Asbell Replaces Emma Watts at 20th Century Studios, Vanessa Morrison Upped to Head of Streaming Production at Walt Disney Studios

Walt Disney Studios has made made two vital promotions to bolster its movie group, following the exit of 20th Century Studios vice chairman Emma Watts in January.

Steve Asbell, 20th’s govt vp of manufacturing, has been promoted to president. He’ll report immediately to Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief inventive cfficer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman. Asbell has been with the corporate since 2002, earlier than Disney acquired Fox’s movie and TV property, and has fulfilled his EVP position since 2012.

Vanessa Morrison, the president of the Fox Household division, has been promoted to head of all streaming manufacturing beneath the Walt Disney Studios Movement Footage label. She’s going to oversee growth and manufacturing for Disney Plus movies, fed by the Disney reside motion label and the 20th Century label. Morrison will report to Walt Disney Studios Movement Image Production president Sean Bailey. Prior to her Fox Household position, Morrison spent a decade at the top of Fox Animation.

Asbell’s credit embody quite a few hits with marquee administrators, like “The Wolverine,” “Logan” and “Ford v Ferrari” with James Mangold, and “The Martian” and the forthcoming Matt Damon-Ben Affleck reunion “The Final Duel” with Ridley Scott. Morrison oversaw the profitable “Ice Age” franchise, in addition to the “Rio” movies, “Peanuts,” and “Guide of Life.”

In consequence of the restructure, Philip Steuer will lead bodily and put up manufacturing and VFX as president of manufacturing within the WDS movement image manufacturing division, and Randi Hiller has been named EVP of casting at each Disney reside motion and 20th Century Studios. Steuer and Hiller will report into each Asbell and Bailey.