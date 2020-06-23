Steve Bing, Producer and ‘Kangaroo Jack’ Author, Dies by Suicide at 55 – Variety

Steve Bing, a producer, philanthropist and screenwriter, has died by suicide in Los Angeles. He was 55.

Police and the coroner’s workplace stated a person becoming his age jumped from a Century Metropolis residence constructing on Monday. Sources advised TMZ he had been affected by despair.

Bing, who inherited a fortune of some $600 million from his grandfather, L.A. actual property developer Leo S. Bing, additionally contributed hundreds of thousands of {dollars} to Democratic political causes.

After receiving his inheritance at the age of 18, Bing dropped out of Stanford to check out the film enterprise. Whereas he was nonetheless a highschool scholar at Harvard-Westlake, he wrote the story for “Lacking in Motion” and later wrote an episode of “Married With Kids.”

In 2003, he co-wrote the motion comedy “Kangaroo Jack,” starring Anthony Anderson and Jerry O’Connell.

Bing invested some $80 million in “The Polar Categorical,” the Tom Hanks-voiced 2004 movie directed by Robert Zemeckis. He had government producer credit on quite a few movies and music documentaries, together with Rolling Stones documentary “Shine a Mild,” directed by Martin Scorsese, “CSNY/Deja Vu,” “Rock the Kasbah,” “Get Carter,” “Beowulf,” “Guidelines Don’t Apply” and “Woman Walks Right into a Bar.”

For a time he additionally signed musicians and launched a Jerry Lee Lewis album. He was additionally serving to again a documentary on the early rock n’ curler that’s nonetheless in improvement.

Along with having a detailed relationship with Invoice Clinton, his political contributions have included Al Gore, Gavin Newsom, Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein.

He was additionally a significant donor to the Movement Image and Tv Fund, and helped ship Invoice Clinton to North Korea to select up Laura Ling and Euna Lee after their imprisonment.

The contributor to progressive causes and Hollywood producer spent a lot of his life residing in accommodations and was recognized for his partying way of life and movie star mates.

A 2002 Los Angeles Instances article described him as a “high-profile Hollywood libertine,” saying, “He’s a person devoted apparently in equal measures to philanthropy, politics and girls.”

Bing had relationships with Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he had a son, Damian, and with Lisa Bonder, a former tennis participant with whom he had a daughter, Kira. Each girls filed paternity fits to compel Bing to reveal his parenthood, and each discovered that he was the daddy.