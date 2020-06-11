Steve Buscemi’s History As A Firefighter Influenced His Decision To Be A Part Of The King Of Staten Island

Realizing this, it’s not possible to not respect the hell out the person – however it’s apparently one thing that has by no means been mirrored in his work. Previous to starring in Judd Apatow’s new movie The King Of Staten Island, Buscemi has by no means really performed a firefighter character. Discovering this a curiosity, I took the chance to ask the actor about it final week after I had the prospect to interview him through video name, inquiring if it impressed any form of hesitance on his half, and you may watch his response by clicking play on the embed beneath: