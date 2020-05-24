Steve Carell Had A Dangerous Deleted Scene In Bruce Almighty, And It Involved Fire

In the film, he performs one other information anchor, albeit a fictional one — the obnoxious Evan Baxter. After his character will get the promotion that Bruce hoped for at their information station, Jim Carrey’s character makes use of his God-like powers to humiliate him whereas he’s on air. He takes management of his voice to show him right into a babbling fool and takes management of the teleprompter and sabotages his information report simply so as to add insult to damage. It’s one of many film’s most memorable moments, due to Steve Carell’s scene-stealing efficiency.