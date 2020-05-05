Steve Carell’s ‘Area Drive’ Teaser Trailer Released – Variety

Netflix launched the teaser trailer for Steve Carell’s new sequence “Area Drive” on Tuesday, exhibiting “The Workplace” star in his newest office comedy.

“Area Drive,” impressed by President Trump’s proposal for sixth department of the navy, facilities round adorned pilot and four-star basic Mark R. Naird (Carell), who has dreamed of operating the Air Drive, however as an alternative finds himself tasked with main the newly shaped Area Drive.

Within the new teaser, Carell’s character is proven fighting the changes to his new function — which he copes with by singing “Kokomo” by the Seaside Boys alone in his workplace. It’s implied that his transition is, to say the least, lower than clean, as one other character is seen saying over the telephone that the brand new department is “an entire s— present.”

“Area Drive” additionally stars Lisa Kudrow as Maggie, the spouse of Normal Naird who has stood loyally by her husband’s aspect all through his profession, however now finds herself going through further challenges as her companion takes on the brand new accountability.

John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake additionally star.

“Area Drive” is co-created by Carell, alongside “The Workplace” creator Greg Daniels, within the star’s first comedic tv sequence since parting methods with the hit NBC sitcom.

The sequence is the second from Daniels that can launch this spring. His futuristic tech comedy “Add” premiered on Could 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

“Area Drive” is about to premiere on Could 29. Watch the teaser trailer above.