Steve Coogan teams with Bones creator for The Persuaders remake

Steve Coogan has teamed with Hart Hanson, creator and govt producer of the sequence Bones, for a brand new model of traditional present The Persuaders.

The authentic sequence, which aired on ITV between 1971 and 1972, starred Roger Moore and Tony Curtis as a pair of adventuring millionaire playboys.

Coogan was initially linked to a remake since 2004, with the intention that he would play Moore’s function of Brett Sinclair, with Ben Stiller as Curtis’s character Danny Wilde.

Stuart Cornfeld, then govt producer on the mission, advised Selection in 2005, “As quickly as Steve talked about the sequence, the fellows began riffing off one another, and you can see the chemistry potential.”

Reviews then surfaced in 2007 that Stiller was growing a brand new film model, starring Hugh Grant and George Clooney as Sinclair and Wilde, although the mission by no means materialised.

Deadline is now reporting that Coogan remains to be pursuing the mission and has teamed with Hanson for a brand new take. “They’re a dream staff,” stated Becky Clements, producer for Tomorrow Studios.

It’s unclear at this stage if Stiller stays concerned with the mission.

The Persuaders is just not the one classic Roger Moore sequence to be getting a reboot, with a brand new movie model of The Saint additionally within the works from director Dexter Fletcher, with Chris Pine in talks to star.

Take a look at what’s on with our TV Information