Steve Earle Pulls Out of Universal Music Fire Lawsuit

Steve Earle has pulled out of a lawsuit towards Universal Music Group that was filed by 5 artists final yr over injury the artists’ musical recordings suffered in a 2008 hearth that destroyed many belongings within the firm’s vaults. With the withdrawal from the lawsuit earlier this month of the Tupac Property and Soundgarden, and withdrawal final yr of the group Gap, this leaves solely the contested property of Tom Petty.

Though a bitter authorized dispute between Petty’s second spouse, Dana York, and his two daughters from his earlier marriage was settled in December, they continue to be actively concerned within the UMG lawsuit.

Plaintiff Steve Earle hereby dismissed with out prejudice his particular person claims and withdraws as a putative class consultant” within the motion, the doc reads. “Plaintiff reserves his rights to proceed on this matter as an absent class member.”

Whereas Universal’s archives suffered intensive injury within the hearth, the firm has disputed the small print within the July 2019 New York Instances report that first revealed the extent of the injury. The report estimated that round 500,000 masters by some of the best artists of the previous century had been destroyed.

Sources say the artists who introduced swimsuit did so primarily based on the experiences within the Instances, and the evaluation of the injury suffered by the archives of these artists have largely been disputed by UMG, citing investigations by its archivist. Gap acknowledged final yr that its archives had not suffered important injury and withdrew from the swimsuit.

In accordance with the Instances’ sources, artists whose recordings date again additional than those who introduced swimsuit are mentioned to have suffered extra intensive injury.

The corporate’s chief archivist, Pat Kraus, despatched the corporate’s employees a memo earlier this month updating progress on the stock. Amongst different factors, he says that the Instances’ evaluation could have been flawed as a consequence of its use of incomplete data — many of which had been additionally destroyed — and insurance coverage claims made by the corporate within the months instantly after the fireplace, which had been at occasions common and primarily based on staffers’ recollections. He additionally offers particular numbers on the stock, with out naming artists.

“The Instances printed a listing of 830 artist names and acknowledged or implied that these artists misplaced unique recordings within the hearth,” he writes. “Of the 392 inquiries that we’ve obtained to this point, my workforce and I’ve reviewed greater than 150,000 belongings and responded to 209 of these artists. Thus far, lower than 0.1 % of these belongings might need been unique recordings affected by the fireplace.”

Additionally within the memo, he estimates that “lower than 5% of [UMG’s] complete belongings” had been within the facility that was broken by the fireplace.