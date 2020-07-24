Steve Harvey: 7 Facts You Might Not Know About The Family Feud Host

Steve Harvey Reportedly Gave His Workers A Memo Asking To Not Method Him

Whereas he managed to outgrow this Miss Universe mistake fairly gracefully, Steve Harvey would fall into controversy as soon as once more in 2017 – solely this time his intentions had been clear. In accordance with Selection, a memo from Harvey instructing his daytime discuss present employees to cease “ambushing” him within the workplace went viral, inciting public backlash over its harsh tone. The host would later admit to Leisure Tonight that he “in all probability ought to’ve dealt with it a bit bit in another way,” however didn’t remorse the request, including that he “did not need to be on this jail anymore the place I needed to be on this little room, scared to exit and take a breath of contemporary air with out someone approaching me.”