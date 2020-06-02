Steve Harvey Buys Tyler Perry’s Former Atlanta Mansion – Variety

First Madea, now Steve Harvey. These partitions won’t ever be wanting fun. An Atlanta, Ga., mansion previously owned by film mogul and actor Tyler Perry, within the prosperous Buckhead space, has simply been bought by funnyman-turned-talk-show-host and self-help writer Harvey and his spouse Marjorie for $15 million, as first reported by TMZ.

Harvey and Perry alone might in all probability begin their very own TV community with all of the content material they produce. The previous, 63, is an omnipresent face on the small display screen, internet hosting “Showtime on the Apollo,” “Superstar Household Feud” and the Miss Universe competitors. As for Perry, he has reveals working on BET, Netflix, OWN, Nickelodeon and extra. Each even have rags to riches again tales, having been homeless and, at instances, laving lived of their vehicles earlier than making it massive in leisure

Perry offered the unabashedly opulent 35,000-square-foot behemoth in 2016 for $17.5 million, after having had it available on the market for nearly two years with an unrealistic preliminary asking worth of $25 million. Regardless of the multimillion-dollar distinction between the unique asking worth and the recorded sale worth, the property nonetheless made actual property waves as the most costly residential sale in Atlanta historical past.

It’s value taking a gulp of air earlier than studying by means of the plethora of options within the 7-bed, 9.5-bath unfold. First, there’s the setting: 17 acres of manicured lawns bordered by trimmed gardens, a 70,000-gallon infinity-edged swimming pool, a lighted tennis court docket, totally outfitted health club and separate spa. The unabashedly decadent property additionally presents a guesthouse, a guardhouse and indifferent caretakers suite, together with a complicated safety system and a backup generator able to of powering the complete property. Along with quite a few formal and casual dwelling and entertaining areas, the French Provincial impressed important residence comprises a state-of-the-art theater, an indoor swimming pool, wine cellar and an underground ballroom full with catering kitchen.

The customer from Perry and the vendor to Harvey, in keeping with actual property web site buckhead.com, was David Turner, a former businessman turned evangelist who made his fortune manufacturing dried fruit and nuts. His purpose for shelling out $17.5 million on a house seem virtually as nutty as his enterprise. “I went on-line and I noticed this home, and that’s after I felt like God instructed me, ‘That is your home,’” he instructed the positioning. God should’ve additionally instructed him the mansion would wish to go at any value, as a result of Turner took a eye-watering $2.5 million loss when he offered the property, not counting carrying prices, enhancements and hefty realtor charges.

Harvey’s different holdings additionally embrace one other giant home in Atlanta and a 6,500 sq. ft., 5-bedroom, 6.5-bath mansion in Little Elm, Texas, which he at the moment has on the market at near $1.1 million. However earlier than shopping for the previous Perry property, he and his household primarily resided within the mountains above Beverly Hills, Calif., in a $100,000/month rental mansion within the unique Beverly Park guard-gated neighborhood.

As for Perry, he owns a number of different supersized properties, together with a 24,000 sq. ft. manor within the Beverly Hills space that’s at the moment occupied by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The agent for the Buckhead property was Chase Mizell of Atlanta Tremendous Properties Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty.