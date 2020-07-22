Steve Harvey Sells Texas Mansion

About two years in the past, actor, comic and sport present host Steve Harvey and his spouse, Marjorie, hung a barely lower than $1.25 million price ticket on a big home on a small cul-de-sac in Little Elm, Texas, within the Lewisville Lake space, about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas. The suburban unfold got here up for hire in 2019 — first at $3,500 monthly and later at $4,500 monthly — and over time the asking value for a sale slowly slid to simply below $1.1 million earlier than it was not too long ago offered at a yet-to-be recorded value.

The practically 3.75-acre property is anchored by an virtually 6,600-square foot stone manor home of no explicit architectural pedigree — listings describe it as an “govt dwelling” with 5 bedrooms and 6 full and two half loos. Notable options embrace a double-height lobby with twin staircases, an oak-paneled research and a four-car storage topped by visitor or workers quarters. Outdoors, a negative-edge swimming pool is surrounded by piles of boulders, and an enormous round gazebo with a hearth pit at its heart scenically overlooks a semi-private pond. Harvey additionally owns a vacant neighboring parcel of greater than eight acres, but it surely’s not clear if that was included within the sale.

The deal was dealt with for Harvey by David Vanderlaan and Allyson Coe at Keller Williams Realty, whereas the customer labored with Antoinette Baransi at Robert Elliott and Associates.

In Chicago, the place his syndicated daytime chat present was taped, the “Household Feud” host used to hire a 5,500-square-foot apartment on the 88th flooring of the Trump Lodge & Tower — it was offered in 2018 for $7.7 million, and till earlier this 12 months he leased an enormous home in L.A.’s Beverly Park enclave at, so the rumors go, greater than $100,000 monthly. A couple of months in the past, Harvey ponied up a whopping $15 million for a showy 35,000-square-foot faux-chateau in suburban Atlanta that was beforehand owned by Tyler Perry, however he’s maintained a strong foothold in A-City since not less than 2010 when he shelled out near $3.Four million for a 9,300-square-foot manse in an prosperous suburb about 20 mils northeast of downtown.