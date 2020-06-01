Steve Harvey Was Stunned By Antoni Porowski’s Family Feud Answer

Go away a Remark
One other season of the Steve Harvey hosted Superstar Family Feud kicked off this week, and it was old skool vs. new faculty because the previous and current casts of Queer Eye went face to face. As standard, there have been many laughs available all through the episode, together with one within the type of an intriguing reply from Antoni Porowski which completely surprised Steve Harvey.
Granted, Steve Harvey being stunned is sort of his major shtick on this present, however I feel, on this case, it was extra why he was stunned that made the interplay with Antoni Porowski so hilarious. Porowski received an actual softball query when going up towards former Queer Eye forged member and long-time Chopped host Ted Allen, and one way or the other, managed mess it up in essentially the most hilarious means.
Steve Harvey performed up the second for laughs, although I am certain he needed to be a bit shocked that Antoni Porowski did not suppose to say his title when requested. Alex Trebek is an effective selection, in fact, besides once you’re on Superstar Family Feud the place they survey individuals for the aim of their solutions getting used on the present. It is apparent Harvey goes to be prime of thoughts, and people keen to be surveyed would most likely be extra apt to say how hilarious he’s in comparison with different tv hosts.
Antoni Porowski’s reply was the epitome of how the night time went for the brand new faculty Queer Eye guys, who have been one Karamo Brown wanting the Fab 5. Brown was off taking pictures a film in response to his Instagram, so the group pulled in Season 4’s Wesley Hamilton to play in his place. Hamilton did not assist the blokes an excessive amount of, although, and so they struggled to match the high-level Family Feud gameplay of the OG Queer Eye forged.
The Netflix Queer Eye forged had an opportunity to remain within the sport, however, sadly, Antoni Porowski was as soon as once more the reason for a misplaced spherical. When requested for one thing a spouse could be mad about their husband for forgetting, Porowski stated “selecting up the youngsters,” regardless of the clear desperation of Jonathan Van Ness to get him to say one other reply.
Porowski struck out, and the OG Queer Eye group received the win off the precise reply Van Ness prompt. Van Ness went off the deal with when it was introduced, and had Steve Harvey and others in stitches as he repeatedly identified he was proper and blasted his co-star for the reply. Poor Antoni simply could not catch a break!
The Queer Eye showdown was simply the beginning of this season of Superstar Family Feud, as subsequent week Andy Cohen will tackle The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills and Kevin Nealon will go face to face with Drew Carey. It has the potential to be simply as a lot enjoyable because the season opener, although I will say that the Queer Eye casts actually set a excessive bar that the remainder of the season must stay as much as.
Superstar Family Feud airs on ABC, Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for a glance forward at what’s coming to tv this summer time, and for the most recent information taking place in tv and flicks.
