Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ Sells, ZDF Commences ‘Africa From Above’

BBC Studios sells Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe”; ZDF commissions pure historical past sequence “Africa From Above”; “Married at First Sight” will get reside wedding ceremony; ITV orders game-show format “Recreation of Skills”; journey format “Heads and Tails” goes to Spain; Jellyfish promotes Natalie Llewellyn; German Movie Workplace opens in New York; and Monte-Carlo TV Pageant units 2021 dates.

BBC Studios has secured a number of world pre-sales for Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen‘s anthology sequence “Small Axe.”

The sequence will probably be obtainable on Amazon Prime Video within the U.S. and has pre-sold to Australia (Foxtel Group), France (Salto), Spain (Movistar+ – Telefonica), Russia (KinoPoisk- Yandex), and Greece (Cosmote TV). The sequence will premiere on BBC First channels throughout Asia, Benelux, and Turkey, and on BBC Brit in South Africa. It would bow on BBC One within the U.Okay.

Set from the late Nineteen Sixties to the mid-Nineteen Eighties, and with a forged together with John Boyega and Letitia Wright, every of the 5 movies within the anthology tells a distinct story involving London’s West Indian group.

“Small Axe” is a Turbine Studios manufacturing for BBC One in affiliation with Lammas Park and EMU Movies whereas Amazon Studios is co-producing throughout the U.S.

COMMISSION

Germany’s ZDF Enterprises has introduced a 10-part pure historical past sequence “Africa from Above,” produced by their U.Okay.-based subsidiary Off the Fence Productions. At the moment in manufacturing, the sequence seems at Africa’s landscapes, cities, individuals and wildlife from a brand new perspective by taking cameras to heights.

ZDF Enterprises is lead accomplice in addition to the worldwide distributor, and becoming a member of them on the manufacturing are South Africa’s Homebrew Movies, ARTE, Austrian public broadcaster ORF, and Britain’s UKTV, owned by BBC Studios.

“Married at First Sight”

Redseven Leisure

Redseven Leisure

LIVE TV WEDDING

Redseven Leisure, the German manufacturing division of Purple Arrow Studios, will function a primary ever reside wedding ceremony on the German model of their hit “Married at First Sight” franchise. It would air reside on SAT.1 Nov. 4 because the season seven opener for “Married at First Sight” Germany (“Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick”).

The brand new season will comply with 12 singles throughout eight episodes and relationship specialists will match the {couples} till they face the ultimate resolution of whether or not to remain collectively, or divorce.

Now in 29 international locations, “Married at First Sight” has a number of seasons and spin-offs in international locations together with the U.S., U.Okay. Denmark and Australia.

Purple Arrow Studios is a part of European media large ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.

GAME SHOW

U.Okay. broadcaster ITV has commissioned Fremantle’s Thames to supply an area, seven-part model of Spanish game-show format “Recreation of Skills.” Every episode will see contestants workforce up with a celeb because the pairs work collectively to try to determine the hidden skills of eight thriller performers.

The format, devised by Fremantle, is now coming into its third season in Spain. It would air on ITV in 2021.

TRAVEL FORMAT

Paris-based world distribution TV firm Oble has teamed with the Ukraine’s TeenSpirit Studio to adapt journey present format “Heads and Tails” for Spain. In each episode, earlier than discovering a brand new vacation location, two hosts need to toss a coin to resolve who will take pleasure in limitless finances prime journey and who will reside beneath $100 for the following three days.

The Spanish model, titled “Cara o Creu,” will probably be shot in Valencia and broadcast on A Punt by the top of 2020 with eight episodes, supported by the native tourism board.

PROMOTION

Jellyfish Originals, the youngsters’s animation manufacturing division of animation and VFX studio, Jellyfish Footage, has promoted head of IP growth Natalie Llewellyn to managing director.

Llewellyn will lead the artistic and business efforts of Jellyfish Originals and drive the event, distribution, rights negotiation, financing and business technique of its originals slate.

NEW YORK OFFICE

German Movies and the Goethe-Institut are collectively opening a German Movie Workplace in New York workplace Oct. 1. Headed by Sara Stevenson, the workplace is ready as much as strengthen the presence of German cinema within the North American market. The workplace is supported by a complete of €100,000 ($117,000) from totally different German authorities departments.

Upcoming occasions embrace a web-based sneak peak of the primary two episodes of “Deutschland 89” and a drive-in screening of Visar Morina’s movie “Exile.”

NEW DATES

The sixtieth version of the Monte-Carlo Tv Pageant, postponed from its traditional June slot due to the coronavirus pandemic, has introduced new 2021 dates. The competition will now happen June 18-22, 2021 with a brand new competitors format. The competition workforce will imminently meet studios, tv networks and digital platforms, to ask them to Monte-Carlo.