Steve-O Duct Tapes Himself to Billboard, Removed by Fire Department

“Jackass” star Steve-O had a workforce duct-tape him to a Los Angeles billboard — prompting a reply by the Los Angeles Fire Department — on Thursday.

The stunt was an commercial for his new comedy particular, “Gnarly,” at present obtainable to stream on his web site. He posted about it on Instagram, publishing a selfie from his vantage level and expressing the protection precautions he took to guarantee no metropolis assets could be expended in efforts to assist him off the signal.

“I’m hooked up to a billboard proper now (swipe to see the entire thing) and need to emphasize {that a} workforce of actual professionals rigged all the pieces safely,” he wrote. “There’s zero probability of me falling, and it’s vital to me that we not waste any useful metropolis assets on this.”

Regardless of the star’s insistence that the stunt was protected, the LAFD responded later that day, with a video on CBS Los Angeles exhibiting him being faraway from the signal. An alert from the LAFD mentioned 21 responders had been dispatched to the scene, which it known as “an obvious behavioral emergency.” It mentioned the occasion didn’t require hospital transport by ambulance.

The comedy particular that Steve-O was selling, “Gnarly,” reveals him duct-taped to the facet of a truck because it travels from Las Vegas to Colorado. His buddies additionally function in “Gnarly,” as they talk about a number of the over-the-top issues the star has performed all through his life.

The multimedia particular is written and government produced by Steve-O, alongside government producers Lux Wright, Sam Macaroni and Scott Randolph. It’s directed by Mark Ritchie.