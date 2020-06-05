Steve Priest, Longtime Bassist for the Candy, Dies at 72 – Variety

Steve Priest, bassist and singer for long-running glam-era rock band The Candy, has died, in accordance with statements from the band and Priest’s household. The reason for dying was not introduced; he was 72.

The Candy have been certainly one of the greatest bands to emerge from the glam-rock period of the early 1970s, driving the David Bowie-T. Rex wave and scoring hits, initially in the U.Ok., with borderline-bubblegum pop songs (“Ballroom Blitz,” “Little Willie,” “Wig Wam Bam”) written by the Mike Chapman-Nick Chinn songwriting and producing staff, however later expanded their recognition to the U.S. with a string of self-penned hits like “Motion,” “Fox on the Run” and “Love Is Like Oxygen.”

Priest joined the group, initially dubbed the Sweetshop in the late 1960s, solidifying round a lineup additionally together with singer Brian Connolly, guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker, all of whom sang; the group grew to become recognized for their excessive harmonies and scored their first hit with “Humorous Humorous” in 1971. A collection of bubblegum songs adopted till the group went entire hog into glam, with Priest particularly piling on the make-up and androgyny: “I seemed like a 12-year-old woman,” he later instructed author Simon Reynolds.

However after breaking by means of in the U.S. with “Little Willie,” the group embraced a tougher sound greatest exemplified on 1974’s “Desolation Boulevard,” extensively considered their strongest album. The hits continued — notably with “Motion” and “Love Is Like Oxygen” — however Connolly left in 1978 and though Priest was a powerful lead singer, the group’s recognition tailed off and so they disbanded in 1981.

Over the ensuing years the group would reunite in a collection of competing lineups, some led by Priest and one other by Scott, though the two ultimately reconciled.

Priest is survived by his spouse, music publicist Maureen O’Connor, three daughters, Lisa, Danielle and Maggie and three grandchildren, Jordan, Jade & Hazel.