Steven Gerrard Documentary, HBO’s ‘Bleed Out’ Added to Noah Sales Slate – Variety

Noah Media Group has acquired worldwide gross sales rights to Lorton Leisure’s “Make Us Dream,” the story of soccer star Steven Gerrard, produced by Oscar-winner James Homosexual-Rees (“Amy,” “Senna”), and “Bleed Out,” HBO’s critically acclaimed documentary investigating medical malpractice within the U.S., produced by Oscar-winner Dan Cogan (“Icarus”).

“Make Us Dream” tells the story of Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard, exploring success, failure and Gerrard’s id as a participant who stayed with one membership all through his profession. The movie is on the market globally on Amazon Prime, and Noah will likely be promoting free TV rights (excluding U.Ok.) around the globe.

HBO documentary “Bleed Out” follows comic and filmmaker Steve Burrows’ investigation into the deep flaws inside America’s healthcare system and highlights methods the issues may very well be mounted. “Bleed Out” marks the primary non-sport documentary to be represented by Noah.

Noah, the producer of acclaimed sports activities documentaries like “Bobby Robson: Extra Than a Supervisor” and “Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans,” will promote the movies by its worldwide gross sales and distribution arm Noah X. These acquisitions observe Daniel Gordon’s characteristic documentary “The Australian Dream,” concerning the Australian Soccer League legend Adam Goodes, which marked the primary third-party venture to be bought by the corporate, and reinforces the corporate’s dedication to showcasing acclaimed sports activities documentaries at a world degree.

Head of worldwide gross sales Catherine Quantschnigg negotiated each offers on behalf of Noah.

Noah’s gross sales slate continues to develop following final yr’s establishing of its worldwide gross sales arm. Its slate contains the 2019 SJA TV/Movie Documentary winner “Adam Hills: Take His Legs,” which aired on Channel four within the U.Ok. in December and charts Australian comic Adam Hill’s formation of the world’s first bodily incapacity rugby league group; Cannes Official Choice characteristic “Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans”; cricket documentary “The Edge”; and ITV’s “Out of Their Pores and skin,” the historical past of black British soccer.

Following the success of “Bobby Robson: Extra Than a Supervisor,” winner of 2018’s SJA greatest TV/movie documentary award, Noah is in manufacturing on the feature-length documentary concerning the England soccer World Cup winner and Eire supervisor Jack Charlton.