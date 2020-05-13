Steven Knight to adapt Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations for BBC One

Peaky Blinders author Steven Knight will adapt traditional Charles Dickens novel Great Expectations as a restricted sequence for BBC One.

First revealed as an entire novel in 1861, the coming-of-age story follows an orphan nicknamed Pip, who unexpectedly inherits a big fortune.

The acclaimed e book would be the foundation of a six-part sequence written and produced by Knight, who reunites along with his frequent collaborators Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy in govt producer roles.

The inventive crew has beforehand labored collectively on Hardy’s drama sequence Taboo and final yr’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which starred Man Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The scary festive story marked Knight’s first try at adapting Dickens, however proved divisive amongst viewers. Some loved his reimagined model of the story, whereas others yearned for a extra conventional retelling, taking explicit situation with the specific language used all through.

Knight mentioned: “Adapting Dickens’ work is a delight. I selected Great Expectations as the subsequent work to convey to the display screen not simply due to the timeless characters, but in addition due to the very well timed story.

“A narrative of sophistication mobility and sophistication intransigence, informed by means of an intensely emotional and private first individual narrative. Because the son of a Blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a really particular one to me.”

Great Expectations is a co-production between the BBC and American broadcaster FX. The sequence doesn’t but have a confirmed launch date or forged and filming may probably be held up by the continued coronavirus disaster.

Knight’s personal Peaky Blinders is among the many tv exhibits which have been compelled to halt manufacturing on account of the pandemic.

