Steven Moffat confirms play directed by Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss is postponed until 2021

Steven Moffat has introduced that his new play, The Unfriend, has been delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The play, directed by Moffat’s frequent collaborator Mark Gatiss, was attributable to run on the Chichester Competition Theatre from July until August this 12 months and was the pair’s newest venture since miniseries Dracula aired in January.

Moffat mentioned through Twitter: “Sorry to these of you who booked, however that’s The Unfriend delayed until subsequent 12 months – we’ll put an additional joke in it to make it definitely worth the wait.”

The tweet adopted information from Chichester Competition Theatre stating that the venue had cancelled all scheduled productions for the rest of this 12 months.

The Unfriend was attributable to star Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington and Inside Quantity 9’s Reece Shearsmith as married couple Peter and Debbie who return from vacation to seek out an sudden customer on their doorstep performed by Frances Barber.

“The Unfriend takes a massively entertaining and satirical have a look at middle-class England’s disastrous intuition all the time to seem good. Manners may be homicide,” the play’s description states.

Moffat and Gatiss have beforehand written collectively on Physician Who and Sherlock, with Gatiss additionally performing in each.