Steven Moffat says new scene will be his last piece of Doctor Who writing

Ex-Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has revealed {that a} new on-line minisode will lastly mark his last contribution to the Whoniverse, with the previous head author returning to the fold just a few weeks in the past to pen a new quick Doctor Who story and a quantity of on-line scenes for followers to get pleasure from throughout lockdown.

“This – THIS – lastly … is … IT! Bang! Kerpow!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m out of right here! So with that in thoughts can I simply say … the title is sort of good.”

Known as The Finest of Days and starring Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas as their characters Invoice and Nardole, the quick scene catches up with the characters after their exits on the finish of Moffat’s tenure, taking within the present Black Stay Matter protests and the coronavirus pandemic whereas hinting at a reunion between Invoice and Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor.

It’s positively a candy, apt method for Moffat to lastly go away Who behind, after fairly just a few self-admitted false begins.

“I deliberate to go away with The Husbands Of River Track,” Moffat wrote on social media, noting that just a few totally different episodes had been meant to be his last on the sci-fi drama. “Then it was The Doctor Falls. After which it was Twice Upon A Time.”

On the time in 2017, followers assumed this may be the last they’d see of Moffat – however like fellow ex-showrunner Russell T Davies he tailored one of his previous episodes for a Goal novelisation.

Then, a pair of years later because the UK coronavirus lockdown compelled followers indoors, he joined forces with Davies, present showrunner Chris Chibnall and different Who writers to maintain Whovians entertained, writing a Jodie Whittaker quick story and a quantity of on-line scenes that tied into deliberate “watchalongs” of episodes organised by Doctor Who Journal’s Emily Cook dinner.

“I novelised Day Of The Doctor and that was going to be the very finish,” he stated. “After which Chris received me to write down “Terror Of The Umpty Ums” and Emily received me writing on-line minisodes.”

Nonetheless, regardless of all this Moffat had stated he wasn’t tempted to return to the sequence correct.

“I believe Doctor Who’s suffered sufficient at my palms,” he informed RadioTimes.com just a few weeks in the past.

“I’ve at all times stated, and Russell has at all times stated, I’ll come again when there’s an emergency. Nicely what the f*** do you name this?

“However I believe that Doctor Who has to vary palms and have new creators, new individuals concerned. And I wrote a tonne of them! I believe I’m out of concepts. I don’t have a single one left.”

Because it turned out, Moffat might have had one or two concepts nonetheless cooking – a minimum of for brief minisodes – and if these do find yourself being his ultimate legacy, we’re positive followers will perceive. At the very least till the subsequent huge emergency comes spherical…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. In the event you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.