Steven Moffat writes new Doctor Who story for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor

With episode watchalongs, newly-released on-line scenes and quick tales from key writers, Doctor Who followers are actually being spoiled with additional materials in the intervening time – and now, ex-series showrunner Steven Moffat has unveiled his newest contribution to the trigger, penning a brief story that stars Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

Known as The Terror of the Umpty Ums, the story introduces us to an uncommon little boy referred to as David – uncommon, as a result of he’s truly a DeathBorg 400 referred to as Karpagnon with plans to destroy the human race – whose reign of terror is lower quick when the Doctor begins giving him recommendation.

Right here’s a brief extract:

“New protocol, replied the Tactical Monitor. Cruelty and cowardice to be averted. Destruction of people inside this set up now designated as merciless and cowardly.

“‘What new protocol?’ demanded Karpagnon.

“‘Oops, sorry that was most likely me.’ It was the voice once more – the untagged information stream. However the place was it coming from? ‘I bought bored, you see,’ the voice continued, ‘Thought I do a little bit of housekeeping, lengthy as I’m right here. Love a little bit of rewiring, me, and I get bored after I’m asleep. I can’t be doing with all that sleeping, there’s too many planets. What in case you sleep and miss an entire planet. Nightmare, yeah?’”

We received’t print the story right here, in fact – you may test it out at this hyperlink – however suffice to say it’s stuffed with callbacks, mini Easter Eggs (and never the chocolate selection) and gags that tie Whittaker’s Doctor to Moffat’s personal time accountable for Doctor Who, and it’s a really candy little entry into the Doctor’s world.

It marks Moffat’s first time writing for the Thirteenth Doctor – he exited as showrunner on the finish of the Peter Capaldi period, handing the reins over to Chris Chibnall (who scripted Whittaker’s first scene on the shut of Twice Upon a Time).

By the tip of this surprisingly meta story, not all the things is because it appears, with passages written by Moffat that play to the emotional energy of Doctor Who and which could hit dwelling significantly onerous throughout the present interval of lockdown and enforced isolation.

Once more, we don’t wish to spoil something – go and skim the story if you’d like extra info – however it’s good to know that as an increasing number of modifications on this planet, Doctor Who followers can nonetheless depend on the Doctor to assist them.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021