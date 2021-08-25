Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon Workforce For HBO Max Restricted Sequence

Steven Soderbergh has landed any other challenge at HBO Max.

Soderbergh and creator Ed Solomon (Now You See Me, Invoice and Ted Face the Track) — who labored in combination at the streamer’s function movie No Unexpected Transfer — have scored a sequence order for Complete Circle, a restricted collection a few kidnapping long gone awry. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and government produce with Solomon, who’s writing the script, and Casey Silver, who produced No Unexpected Transfer.

“We’re extremely joyful to be operating with Steven, Ed and Casey once more after the masterful crime drama, No Unexpected Transfer,” stated Joey Chavez, government vice chairman authentic drama at HBO Max. “This new restricted collection is filled with twists and turns in the way in which simplest this staff can do.”

Complete Circle follows the investigation of a botched kidnapping, which uncovers long-held secrets and techniques connecting more than one characters and cultures in provide day New York Town. It marks the 3rd collaboration between Soderbergh, Solomon and Silver; the trio additionally labored in combination on Mosaic, which debuted as an interactive thriller by means of a cellular app and later ran on HBO. (Soderbergh used to be additionally an exec manufacturer of Invoice & Ted Face the Track.)

“Even through Ed’s requirements it is a complicated narrative that manages to be each kaleidoscopic and intimate,” stated Soderbergh. “Our job now could be to gather an ideal solid and ensure we execute on the degree the scripts deserve.”

The collection order continues Soderbergh’s operating courting with WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. Along with No Unexpected Transfer and Complete Circle, the filmmaker is exec generating The Actual Magic Mike, a contest display in keeping with his 2012 film. The streamer may also distribute Soderbergh’s function Kimi as a part of WarnerMedia’s determination to unlock Warner Bros.’ 2021 movie slate on HBO Max.