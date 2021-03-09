Steven Spielberg and the creators of Stranger Things are adapting Stephen King’s Talisman for Netflix

The creators of Stranger Things already have a new project for the Netflix platform.

The Duffer Brothers collaborate with Stephen King’s brand Amblin Television and Paramount Television Studios to adapt The talisman, by Stephen King, for the streaming platform as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Curtis Gwinn, screenwriter and executive producer of Stranger Things, will be the showrunner of the project.

The Talisman was written by Stephen King and Peter Straub. The fantasy novel is about a teenager named Jack Sawyer who searches for the Talisman, an object with which to bring back his mother, who had died, and save the world in the process. Sawyer’s adventure will take place around America and “the Territories”, a parallel world.

Spielberg actually bought the adaptation rights to The Talisman in 1982, 2 years before the book was even published. In 2019, Mike Barker, a recurring director on The Handmaid’s Tale, became involved in adapting the book.

The Duffer brothers are busy working on season 4 of Stranger Things, which is expected to premiere later this year. The series has expanded its cast for the new season with actors such as Robert Englund (Elm Street) and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones).

The Talisman marks the newest project in Stephen King’s recent line of Hollywood adaptations, including Doctor Sleep, the It movies, HBO’s The Outsider and Hulu’s Castle Rock. In 2017, Netflix released two adaptations: Gerald’s Game and 1922.