Steven Spielberg is a big fan of video games but has (almost) never been successful with them

Steven Spielberg, the famous filmmaker, has tried countless times to make a name for himself in the video game industry, spearheading numerous projects that, unfortunately, have not always ended well. This is a brief overview of Spielberg’s career in video games.

Steven Spielberg will forever be remembered as one of the greatest film directors of his generation. His list of successes is extensive: Jaws, ET the Extraterrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan or West Side Story, among many others. What is not so well known is Spielberg’s fondness for video games. On numerous occasions he has shown himself to be not only an avid gamer, but also a collector of retro video games, with numerous classic arcade games in his possession. He has often been seen at shows like E3. And he has shown his admiration for developers like Shigeru Miyamoto or Yu Suzuki. But this passion for the video game goes much further. It is, surely, the one that decided him to shoot the film adaptation of Ready Player One in the first place. And also the reason why he has led numerous initiatives and projects within the industry.

However, despite the fact that his career as a filmmaker is plagued with success, Spielberg has been unable to replicate such triumphs in the video game industry. And not precisely for lack of interest. He has tried it numerous times, with projects of all kinds, but most have never really stood out. Doing the math, Spielberg has been more than four decades ago trying to replicate its success in the video game industry. He has not been lacking in support or headlines in the press, and even in high-profile sponsorships, but that enthronement that he so desires has not yet come.

According to legend, Spielberg discovered video games while filming Jaws. It was the heyday of Atari, which by the way had developed an unofficial video game for this movie in 1975. The official adaptations would come later, such as the version of Indiana Jones in search of the Lost Ark for the Atari 2600 or the infamous ET the Extraterrestrial for the same console. Adaptations in which Spielberg would have wanted to collaborate had it not been for a very tight schedule that prevented him from participating in his creative process. The latter, which has gone down in history as one of the worst video games in history, perhaps he would have been saved from such ridicule if Atari had paid attention to the filmmaker, who always visualized a very different concept.

Spielber y Warshaw en Atari. Photo original: Dave Staugas

Spielberg had a short-lived flirtation with video games again a decade later. One of the chapters he wrote for his Amazing Tales series took place in space, in a story in which astronauts were trapped in the ruins of an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, the budget was very tight, so shooting such an episode proved impossible. Spielberg, however, did not give up. Impressed by the adaptation of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade that had been developed by LucasArts, the studio of his partner George Lucas, proposed to turn that script into a graphic adventure His image and likeness. Ron Gilbert himself, the ideologue of Monkey Island, was involved in the project, which started in 1989 and did not see the light of day until six years later. The Dig, one of the last graphic adventures signed by LucasArts, was an excellent video game, but its development process was agonizing, starting from scratch on several occasions. According to Gilbert, the filmmaker never took it as more than a hobby, although it is known that Spielberg’s intentions included filming a spin-off of the video game later on.

Spielberg has spent more than four decades trying to replicate his success in video gamesIt doesn’t seem like anyone took Spielberg’s attempts very seriously. He couldn’t even bring much to bear on Steven Spielberg’s Director’s Chair, an FMV title released in the mid-’90s in which he supposedly taught us the filmmaker’s craft in person. So he decided to take the bull by the horns, founding his own video game development division within his production company DreamWorks Pictures. The purpose of the newly founded DreamWorks Interactive was clear from the start: break once and for all the border between cinema and videogames. This is demonstrated by projects such as a series of video games based on Nightmares, or Trespasser, an ambitious First-Person Shooter based on Jurassic Park that was intended to serve as a third part of the film saga. The famous director proposed to his colleagues projects like That’s Life, a kind of The Sims, or a cooking game for children. Although Spielberg’s most personal project, in which he actively collaborated, was the first Medal of Honor.

Spielberg and Langteau. Original photo: psu.com

The filmmaker had just finished shooting Saving Private Ryan and wanted to continue developing stories set in World War II. Which had a lot of merit, because although today conflict-based video games are legion, at the end of the nineties they were not at all. Spielberg’s main inspiration, however, was GoldenEye 007, one of his son’s favorite games, which demonstrated better than any other how to translate cinematic action to a game console. With Medal of Honor, the filmmaker wanted to show that you can not only teach history to the youngest, but even go a little further than the idea of ​​shooting everything that moves. Spielberg proved to have very advanced ideas in terms of narrative in a video game, although most did not end up as part of the final product. He advocated including moral choices and plot twists that would show the player, first-person, the horrors of war. His son Max, who years later would dedicate himself professionally to developing video games, recalled: “My father always had a yellow notebook in which he kept all his notes for Medal of Honor.”

Few have shown how to better break the eternal border between cinema and video gamesThe Medal of Honor project was a real the way of the cross for Spielberg and his team. The game seemed jinxed. In addition, in reality, no one had much confidence in a project with so few prospects for the future. As if that were not enough, he starred in several controversies, such as a conflict with Paul Bucha, the president of the society that awards the Medals of Honor in the United States, or coinciding in time with the Columbine Massacre. Spielberg, even so, persevered in that the project went ahead, which, when he left at the end of 1999, It was a great success with critics and audiences.. Hobby Consoles defined it as follows: “This excellent subjective shoot’em up has become one of the great surprises of the season. You can tell that Steven Spielberg himself is behind it.” The title worked so well that only a year later it would be followed by a sequel: Medal of Honor: Underground.

Steve Purcell design for the Monkey Island movie. Original image: ILM

That Spielberg idyll with his own studio, unfortunately, would not last. The success of Medal of Honor did not justify the costs of maintaining a division dedicated to developing video games, so DreamWorks sold it to Electronic Arts, along with all its intellectual properties. The purpose was obvious: the corporation not only kept a studio in which there was no lack of talent, but also won the favor of Spielberg, who would be given the opportunity to develop up to three new projects. The first of these, released in 2008, was Boom Blox, a Jenga-style puzzle for Wii that worked quite well. However, the other two promised projects never saw the light of day. We only know details of the first, a very cinematographic title baptized as LMNO, in which the protagonist had to help an alien to escape from government agents. Spielberg was eager to develop not only highly advanced artificial intelligence, but also to excite the player.

After the fiasco of DreamWorks Interactive and the failed projects of Electronic Arts, Spielberg has not made any attempt to develop new video games. Even so, the filmmaker has never failed to demonstrate his interest in this industry. It is known, for example, that he was instrumental in the project of bringing HALO to the big screen, although it never materialized. Or even that he participated in the idea of ​​adapting Monkey Island to an animated film, even though the success of Pirates of the Caribbean ruined such a project. It is difficult to say if Steven Spielberg will try again at some point to emulate his admired video game developers. We can’t even say for sure his actual commitment. However, given the ideas of the filmmaker, who visualized projects like The Sims or Call of Duty in his head before anyone else, I am convinced that many would do well to listen to him. Few have shown how to break the eternal border between cinema and videogame better.

A reading: Generation Xbox: How Videogames Invaded Hollywood – Jamie Russell

I can’t think of a better volume to talk about the relationship between cinema and video games. Its pages not only cover the episodes that we have reviewed in this article, but also other equally interesting ones such as the development of Night Trap or the rise of Mortal Kombat as a transmedia franchise.

Buy the book.

Other items from Funs & Games

Photographs Steven Spielberg: Amblin Entertainment.