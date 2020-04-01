Steven Spielberg Launches AFI’s New Movie Club With ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Because the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate and Individuals face extra time in quarantine, “There’s no place like residence” resonates in a wholly completely different approach, with the ability to save lots of thousands and thousands – not simply Dorothy.

Aiming to encourage social distancing, the American Movie Institute introduced the launch of the AFI Movie Club with the assistance of director and AFI trustee Steven Spielberg, who chosen “The Wizard of Oz” for its well timed message. Every day, a brand new film will likely be chosen for movie lovers in all places to look at from the security of their properties, offering a communal viewing expertise in a time of self-isolation.

The every day featured movie will be considered by logging on to AFI.com/MovieClub and utilizing any of the streaming providers listed below the chosen film. The movie-watching expertise will likely be supplemented with enjoyable information, dialogue questions and archival materials supplied by AFI.

On sure days, particular company from the movie world will announce their film picks briefly movies posted on social media and AFI’s web site, like Spielberg’s message under.

“AFI’s objective is to stay in a world of artwork above anxiousness,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale mentioned in a press launch. “We’re honored to have Steven Spielberg, the best storyteller of our day, paved the way.”

Spielberg was honored by AFI in 1995 with the AFI Life Achievement Award and 7 of his movies seem on AFI’s 100 Biggest Motion pictures of All Time record: “Shut Encounters of the Third Sort,” “E.T.: The Further Terrestrial,” “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Misplaced Ark,” “Saving Non-public Ryan,” “Schindler’s Checklist” and “The Coloration Purple.”