Steven Spielberg Reveals Why The Goonies 2 Never Happened

[We] have had a number of conversations about it, and each couple of years we provide you with an concept, however then it doesn’t maintain water. The drawback is the bar that [the cast and filmmakers] raised on this style. I don’t assume we’ve actually efficiently been capable of finding an concept that’s higher than the Goonies that all of us made within the ’80s. And so till we do individuals are simply going to have to have a look at this 100 instances.