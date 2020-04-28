Steven Yeun Inks First-Look TV Deal With Amazon – Variety

Steven Yeun has signed a first-look tv cope with Amazon. Below the deal, Yeun will work with Amazon to create tv sequence for the streaming platform.

The information comes after it was beforehand introduced that Yeun would voice the lead character within the upcoming Amazon animated sequence “Invincible.”

“I really feel very lucky and privileged in these occasions to be given a chance to inform extra tales,” stated Yeun. “I’m humbled to be in such good firm with the unbelievable expertise at Amazon, and I’m very a lot wanting ahead to collaborating with distinctive voices to inform tales that join us.”

Yeun is greatest identified for his starring position on the hit AMC sequence “The Strolling Lifeless,” on which he starred for six seasons. Subsequent up, he can be seen within the movie “Minari,” on which he’s additionally an govt producer. The movie received the Grand Jury and Viewers Awards on the 2020 Sundance Movie Competition. It follows a Korean household that strikes to Arkansas to begin a farm within the 1980s. He will even star within the movie “The People,” based mostly on the play of the identical title. A24 produces each movies.

“Steven made his mark on worldwide popular culture in his breakout position on ‘The Strolling Lifeless,’ and is an achieved actor throughout a various span of movie, TV and voice work,” stated Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of tv for Amazon Studios. “Steven’s unbelievable vary of expertise and his dedication as a producer to inform tales targeted on underrepresented voices make him an ideal match for the Amazon Studios household and our international viewers.”

Yeun’s different movie roles embrace “Burning,” “Sorry to Hassle You,” “Okja,” “Mayhem,” and “I Origins.” His TV roles embrace exhibits like “The Massive Bang Idea,” “Drunk Historical past,” and the CBS All Entry reboot of “The Twilight Zone.” Yeun has additionally lent his voice to animated initiatives like “Tuca & Bertie,” “Voltron,” and “Trollhunters.”

He’s repped by CAA, Principal Leisure/Gotham Group, and Hansen Jacobsen.