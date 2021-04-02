Steven Yeun to Star in Jordan Peele’s Next Movie

Contemporary off an Oscar nomination for his critically acclaimed position in A24’s household drama “Minari,” Steven Yeun is being eyed to star in Jordan Peele’s subsequent movie.

Although the premise — even the style — is being stored underneath wraps, the forged can be set to embody Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya. Peele is writing and directing the film, which is anticipated to debut on July 22, 2022.

Peele can be producing the movie alongside Ian Cooper of Monkeypaw Productions. The venture falls underneath the corporate’s five-year output take care of Common. The movie will mark Peele’s third collaboration with Common. The studio backed his directorial debut, “Get Out,” which grew to become a industrial smash and landed 4 Oscar nominations (together with one win, for unique screenplay). Peele adopted that up with “Us,” a terrifying thriller starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. Collectively, his movies have generated greater than $500 million on the world field workplace.

Senior VP of Manufacturing Sara Scott and Artistic Govt Tony Ducret will oversee the venture on behalf of Common.

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions lately backed the HBO sequence “Lovecraft Nation” and Amazon’s “Hunters” with Al Pacino. Up subsequent, the corporate is releasing a “Candyman” remake starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Nia DaCosta is directing that movie from a script she co-wrote with Peele.

Yeun, whose credit embody “The Strolling Lifeless,” “Burning” and “Okja,” will subsequent be seen in the Netflix comedy “Beef.” He’ll star in the TV present alongside Ali Wong.

Yeun is represented by CAA, Principal Leisure LA, The Gotham Group and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

