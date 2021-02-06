Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh Jung, And “Minari” Nominated For The 27th Screen Actor Guild Awards

The movie “Minari” and actors Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh Jung have been nominated on the 27th Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards!

“Minari” snagged three nominations: Excellent Efficiency by a Solid in a Movement Image, Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Supporting Position (Youn Yuh Jung), and Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Main Position (Steven Yeun).

Youn Yuh Jung’s nomination is the primary time {that a} Korean actor has been nominated for a Greatest Supporting Actress award on the SAG Awards. The different actresses nominated on this class are Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), and Helena Zengel (“Information of the World”).

That is the first time that Steven Yeun has been nominated for the SAG Awards. The different actors nominated on this class are Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Steel”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), and Gary Oldman (“Mank”).

Nominated with “Minari” within the Excellent Solid Efficiency class are “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “One Night time in Miami,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” In 2020, “Parasite” grew to become the primary overseas language movie to win Excellent Efficiency by a Solid in a Movement Image on the SAG Awards. It was additionally the primary Asian movie to be nominated for the award.

“Minari” was just lately nominated for Greatest Movement Image – Overseas Language” on the Golden Globe Awards. There was some controversy over the choice to place the movie within the Overseas Language class as a result of though a lot of the dialogue is in Korean, the movie has an American director, an American manufacturing firm, and a primarily American forged (with the exception of Han Ye Ri and Youn Yuh Jung).

Primarily based on the Korean-American director Lee Isaac Chung’s experiences, “Minari” is a few household of South Korean immigrants making a brand new life in rural America within the Eighties.

