Stevenson’s warning to Canelo Álvarez after defeating Óscar Valdez

Óscar Valdez lost the super featherweight World Boxing Council (WBC) belt to American Shakur Stevenson (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

Saturday night April 30 Oscar Valdez lost the belt World Boxing Council (CMB) of the super feather against the American Shakur Stevenson by unanimous decision. After the judges declared Stevenson the unified champion, the American boxer took advantage of his victory to issue a warning to Saul Canelo Álvarez and all his team.

Although Valdez prepared with Eddy Reynoso to be in the best possible shape, they could not get the expected victory, so Stevenson assured that he kept his word and personally addressed the Canelowho is the greatest exponent of the group of boxers who train under Reynoso’s orders.

Stevenson claimed that he would beat all the members of the popular Canelo Teamhence Valdez would be the first of the rest of the Guadalajara team, even dared to say that he would challenge the super middleweight champion. This was expressed at the end of the fight before different media.

Óscar Valdez lost undefeated to Shakur Stevenson (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

“I told everyone that I was going to defeat Canelo Álvarez, Eddy Reynoso and his whole team. Today I come out with the victory, in the end I complied and it was not just in words”

On the other hand, he recognized the effort of his opponent. Although Stevenson defeated him by a notable advantage in the result of the judges’ cards, he assured that Óscar can be champion again, but for the North American he trusted that he can keep all the super featherweight championships.

“I think Oscar is a great champion, has a lot of power and will continue to be a champion. Today was the birth of a super star. I am ready for anyone, my goal is any rival, I want all the 130 pound belts”, he assured.

Despite the fact that Stevenson defeated him by a notable advantage in the result of the judges’ cards, he assured that Óscar can be champion again (Photo: Twitter/@oscarvaldez56)

The Sonoran boxer fell by unanimous decision with the cards of 117-110, 118-109 and 118 – 109despite the fact that at the beginning of the fight he showed a high level and matched up with his opponent, as the rounds passed Stevenson dominated the match and even sent Valdez to the canvas on one occasion.

On May 7, the best coach in the WBC will have a completely different rival than Óscar Valdez had. saul Canelo Álvarez will be measured against the Russian Dmitry Bivol for the AMB (World Boxing Association) lightweight belt dispute.

The man from Guadalajara is preparing to arrive in the best condition to get into the ring and one of the virtues he boasted about was the confidence you have in yourself and what he thinks he can accomplish in the ring. In an interview for the podcast Boxing with Chris Mannixthe man from Guadalajara assured that at this point in his career is invincible and there would be no rival to change that condition.

Canelo Álvarez will face Dmitry Bivol (Photos: Getty Images)

“It’s boxing, but no one can beat me right now. I feel at my best,” she noted.

Although he did not want to show himself superior to other world champions and respected the trajectory of each of the current fighters, he assured that the moment that he is experiencing at 31 years of age as a professional boxer is favorable for his safety above a ring, so he trusted that he can face any challenge.

“And no disrespect to other fighters, there are some great fighters, but I feel at my best; I feel strong, I feel at my best, ”she assured.

KEEP READING:

Andrés Lillini revealed what will happen to Alan Mozo for the Concachampions final

Formula 1 remembered Checo Pérez and his spectacular passing of Leclerc in Imola

Chucky Lozano said goodbye to Mino Raiola with a meaningful message: “I will never stop missing you”