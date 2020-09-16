‘Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold’ Concert Movie Slated for October Release

Trafalgar Releasing has scheduled showings of the live performance film “Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert” for Oct. 21 and 25 at cinemas, drive ins and different exhibition areas worldwide.

“The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favourite tour,” Nicks mentioned. “I not solely acquired to sing my songs however I used to be in a position to inform their tales for the primary time. I like having the chance to share this live performance with my followers.”

The movie was directed and produced by Joe Thomas throughout Nicks’ 67-city 24 Karat Gold Tour. Fllming and recording occurred in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017.

The movie contains songs from Nicks’ profession as a solo artist and as a member of Fleetwood Mac, together with “Rhiannon,” “Cease Draggin’ My Coronary heart Round,” “Fringe of Seventeen,” “Stand Again,” and “Landslide.” It additionally explores the story-telling and inspirations for the songs and lyrics.

Nicks has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019. Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” received the Grammy for Album of the Yr and has bought 45 million copies.

Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar’s senior vice chairman for programming and content material acquisitions, mentioned, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with BMG and Stevie Nicks’ workforce on this landmark international cinema occasion which is bound to please followers. Stevie’s legendary profession has spanned over 4 many years, creating legions of followers throughout the generations. Her 24 Karat Gold live performance tracklist options a few of her best solo hits in addition to Fleetwood Mac classics.”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 23. The 2-CD and digital/streaming releases might be out there on Oct. 30 through BMG, that includes 17 tracks together with “Stand Again,” “Gypsy,” and “Fringe of Seventeen,” in addition to the primary ever reside recording of “Crying In The Evening.”