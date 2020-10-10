Stevie Nicks on Her Hopeful New Song and Being a Fierce Mask Advocate

Stevie Nicks wrote the lyrics for her new single, “Present Them the Method,” precisely three election cycles in the past. However within the Cameron Crowe-directed video for the music, when somebody is pictured holding up a signal that claims “November is coming,” it’s clear that it’s this yr’s election that’s weighing heavy on her thoughts.

“I did maintain it again since 2008, and I simply knew that proper now, with the presidential election and every part else that’s going on, that this was the time,” Nicks tells Selection. “I hope that this music and its phrases shall be seen as a prayer — a prayer for our nation, and a prayer for the world. It’s a fairly heavy music. And,” she says of the newly recorded model, with Greg Kurstin as producer and Dave Grohl on drums, “I feel it’s simply a spectacular music.”

Is it a political one? “I hope folks perceive that it’s nonpartisan — that it’s not for Republicans, it’s not for Democrats. It’s meant to be a second of peace for everybody, and… the foolish factor the place folks say ‘Can’t everyone simply get alongside?’ It’s like, can we simply determine a means out of this horrific factor that we now have walked into? That’s why I launched this now.”

However calling the music nonpartisan doesn’t imply she lacks robust opinions concerning the seismic adjustments affecting the nation, and which means she hopes issues swing in a month. Requested what she means by “this horrific factor that we now have walked into,” Nicks solutions, with out ever naming any names: “I simply imply what’s occurred to the nation. Racism within the final 4 years is a lot worse than it was. I’m 72 years previous. I lived by way of the ‘60s. I’ve seen all this. I fought for Roe vs. Wade; that was my technology’s battle. And I don’t need to reside in a nation that’s so divisive. I’m going, like, effectively, if this begins over and there’s one other 4 years of this, then I’m going — however we’re not welcome wherever. So the place can I’m going? And I’m considering: Oh, area. Possibly I can discuss Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me decide 50 folks, and we’re just like the arc, and somebody can take us and allow us to reside on one other planet till the subsequent 4 years are over.”

Nicks says she’s releasing two variations of the music. “There’s an acoustic piano model with me and Greg Kurstin, my wonderful producer,” she says, referring to the two-time Grammy producer of the yr winner well-known for Adele’s “Good day.” “After which we did this rock ‘n’ roll model of it too, with Dave Grohl taking part in drums and Dave Stuart (of Eurythmics fame) taking part in lead guitar from the center out. And.Greg is probably the most wonderful keyboardist; I used to be so blown away.”

The lyrics are, by her account, basically a transcription of a dream she had in the course of the Democratic primaries main as much as the 2008 presidential election, when she was within the studio and would come residence each night time and watch information and historic political documentaries on tv each night time.

“One night time I had a dream that was so actual, I used to be fairly positive it had occurred,” Nicks says. “It’s a cinematic story; it had a starting, a center and an finish, and each element, each coloration, each smile was there. And I wrote the story after I awoke. The dream was: I used to be invited to a occasion to play the piano and sing a few songs. And no person’s ever actually requested me to come back and be the leisure for something on my own, as a result of I don’t play that effectively — in order that’s how this was a dream, proper?” she laughs. “However I had performed three advantages within the Hamptons earlier than, in order that was up there in my mind someplace. There have been all these political folks there, within the dream. The following day I wrote down the phrases, and then I made it into a poem, then I wrote the music the subsequent day. And since I by no means recorded it until now, I felt that now was its time, its cause. I understood what it meant then and what it means now.”

Nicks hopes that it’s a balm amid one of the turmoil-fueled instances the nation has identified — however admits she finds little cause for abject calm with the coronavirus nonetheless operating rampant. “I’d by no means have put this music out if I didn’t hope that it would put some hope out into the world,” she says. “As a result of I feel that everyone could be very afraid and nervous, and we’re all locked in and can’t go wherever and can’t do something. Folks aren’t paying consideration with their masks, and different individuals are getting it. And this virus has by no means going to go away if the entire world doesn’t get within the recreation and begin sporting their masks and begin doing every part you need to do. It’s like a creeping fungus. And it’s going to maintain us all locked in our homes and it’s not going to assist the economic system. No one’s ever going to have the ability to actually return to full-on work, and nothing’s ever going to be the identical until we will get ahold of this factor.”

To her, that is nonetheless nonpartisan discuss, although it is probably not taken as such by all. “The entire thing has develop into so political. It’s not political, everyone! It’s not. It’s a virus. It doesn’t care what facet you’re on. It’s going to kill you. And I’ve mentioned that if I get it it’ll kill me. I’ve compromised lungs. I used to be actually sick final yr. The night time of the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame [which she was inducted into in 2019 as a solo artist after previously being in as a member of Fleetwood Mac], I knew earlier than I went on stage that one thing was off, so I needed to actually like pull it collectively. The following day I acquired actually sick, and I ended up going into the hospital in Philadelphia for a week in ICU with double pneumonia and and bronchial asthma. And discuss your oxygen ranges happening — my oxygen ranges had been hardly current. If I used to be to go on a ventilator… My mother was on a ventilator for a month, and she was hoarse for the remainder of her life. All the opposite unwanted effects that come together with this virus… You could recover from it and simply be like, ‘Nice, I’m good. It’s gone.’ It’s not gone. It comes again in little methods to assault you eternally.

“So that you don’t need to get it. It’s like I’ve constructed a skinny defend of magical plastic round me, ? As a result of I don’t need my profession to be over. I don’t need to not pull on these leather-based boots once more.”

The “Present Them the Method” video consists of a temporary glimpse of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg. To lots of the remainder of us, she could also be “RBG” for brief, however to Nicks, “I simply name her Ruth. Ruth — oh my God, I used to be simply so sorry she couldn’t have hung on for a couple extra months. However God bless her. I feel she had pancreatic most cancers about 5 completely different instances. It’s the worst most cancers you may get, and how she did it, and labored out together with her coach day-after-day — how on the earth did that little woman do it? As a result of she knew how essential it was that she keep on this earth so long as she might. And she or he did her greatest. She’s our little icon. We’ll always remember her.”

Nicks was talking with Selection not nearly her new studio single, however about her reside live performance movie, “Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Live performance,” which shall be hitting theaters and drive-ins — those which are open, clearly — for a two-night engagement Oct. 21 and 25, to be adopted by a reside audio album of the identical materials Oct. 30. For an in-depth interview with Nicks about that challenge, look to Selection subsequent week.