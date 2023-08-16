Stevie Nicks Says That Listening To Daisy Jones And The Six While Watching My Own Story Made Her Feel Like A Ghost:

Stevie Nicks is still praising Daisy Jones & The Six a few months after the first episode of the Emmy-nominated show. Many people think that the hit show is partly based on Stevie Nicks’s singing work with Fleetwood Mac.

Even though Taylor Jenkins Reid, who authored the book that the Prime Video series is based on, has said in the past that the book is not a direct copy of Fleetwood Mac, she has said that the famous rock band did inspire her.

Reid told Penguin Books UK in 2019 that she “started alongside the germ of Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, as well as Fleetwood Mac,” but she also did research on many other 1970s singers and bands.

Fans Were Quick To Notice Similarities Between Fleetwood Mac As Well As Daisy Jones & The Six:

Even before the show came out, fans were quick to notice similarities between Fleetwood Mac as well as Daisy Jones & The Six, like how each band member was paired with a different person.

People noticed that Nicks as well as Daisy Jones, as well as keyboardists Christine McVie as well as Karen Sirko, were a lot alike. Nicks has now taken to social media to say what she thinks.

“Just completed viewing @daisyjonesand6 for an additional time,” Nicks wrote upon X on Tuesday. “At first, it wasn’t really my narrative, but Riley quickly turned it into mine.

Riley Said That It Feels Such As A Ghost Is Watching Her Own Story:

It made me appear to be a ghost viewing my own story because it made me think of old times. It made me feel very sad. I only wish Christine had been there to see it. She would have been thrilled. We hope it will keep going.”

Fans also noticed that Daisy and Karen became close friends during the 10-episode series, which came out in March. They said this was similar to Nick’s friendship with McVie, who expired in November 2022.

The show showed how rock band Daisy Jones as well as the Six became popular in Los Angeles in the 1970s. Will Graham, who is also a co-showrunner, replied to Nicks’s post by saying, “Well. This is really cool. @StevieNicks, I’m so glad you watched. All the people who work on the show love you.”

Christine McVie’s Fellow Fleetwood Mac Member Died Within November Of Last Year:

“It made me feel very sad. I only wish Christine had been there to see it. “She would have loved it,” the “Dreams” singer said, referring to Christine McVie, who died within November of last year and was in the band Fleetwood Mac with her.

Scott Neustadter, who worked with Graham as a director, claimed The Hollywood Reporter in June that producers were worried that the show’s original music would make more people think of Fleetwood Mac.

So, they asked musicians and record producers to make new songs that sounded like they were from the 1970s but were actually made through a band that never existed. This wasn’t an easy task.

The Series Shows The Ups And Downs Of The Made Up Rock Band With The Same Name:

The movie “Daisy Jones & the Six,” which was based upon a book through Taylor Jenkins Reid, is about a made-up rock band in the 1970s and their rise and fall. Many readers and watchers thought that this movie was largely based on the tale of Fleetwood Mac.

After Blake Mills as well as Tony Berg pitched them a concept that no one else had, they ended up working together. “They didn’t want the music to sound such as any particular band,” Neustadter said.

“They knew that you shouldn’t be able to name all the things that influenced you. It ought to sound like a cool record you have that came out surrounding that time.”