Stevie Wonder Posts Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Grammy-winning artist Stevie Wonder posted a video in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day through which he known as on the Biden-Harris administration to assist reconcile the inequality that persists in America.

Wonder structured the video like a letter, starting the message by recalling the time he met King and the affect he has had on his life and music.

“Pricey Dr. King, I met you once I was 14 years of age. You have been a real hero and also you turned an inspiration,” Wonder mentioned. “I’ve been blessed to write songs of hope, love and motivation, a lot of them impressed by your life. Greater than any award I’ve ever obtained, I would like you to know that I’m grateful for the way you influenced my place of affection, which allowed me to attempt to push the needle of affection and equality ahead.”

As if talking to King, Wonder talked about concerning the lack of progress in racial equality since his demise in 1968, including that it “is painful to know that needle has not moved one iota.”

“For 36 years, we’ve had a nationwide vacation honoring your birthday and ideas, but you wouldn’t imagine the shortage of progress,” Wonder mentioned. “It makes me bodily sick. I’m sick of politicians attempting to discover a simple answer to a 400-year downside.”

Wonder then emphasised the significance of reality, and requested Biden and Harris to “launch a proper investigation to set up the reality of inequality on this nation.”

“It’s time to formally search the reality and formally declare details,” Wonder mentioned. “We’d like a reality fee that forces this nation to have a look at its lies.”

Wonder additionally particularly inspired the Senate “to communicate reality to what they know,” presumably throughout Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

“Dr. King, these occasions require braveness, as they did whenever you lived and paid the final word worth,” Wonder mentioned on the video’s conclusion. “On this present day, a day in your honor, I pledge to have the braveness to say what I see and acknowledge what I hear.”

Watch Wonder’s full video beneath.