Still having network issues on your Xbox? Services are not 100%, but Microsoft leaves promises

Xbox had its community in the palm of its hand after announcing its long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, which has already detailed the date and time of its broadcast. User theories began to fly all over the network, but these have abruptly crashed with one of the latest problems experienced by the Redmond team: the fall of xbox livewhich has been accompanied by multiple complaints from players.

We expect a full mitigation in the next few days with the release of a new updateXboxDuring the past weekend, several users experienced complications when performing actions such as comprar in the digital store, Start games purchased or access to the service Xbox Cloud Gaming. Since then, Xbox has been solving all the problems encountered and, in principle, most gamers can now return to their favorite hobby without any hiccups.

However, Xbox solutions have not worked for all users, and that is why the company is contacting its community again to offer more details about this dilemma: “We have seen a significant improvement on the issue that has prevented some users from purchasing and launching games. We expect a full mitigation in the coming days with the release of a new update“reads his Twitter post.

Several players have taken advantage of the tweet to express your discontent for the situation, which in turn is not reflected on the website that indicates the status of Xbox Live services. On the other hand, the Microsoft team is managing its efforts to resolve this issue while working on a new project: un Chromecast propio para Xbox Cloud Gaming.

