Still, Hollywood Studios Aren’t Really Trying To End The Writer’s Strike:

After a week of public back-and-forth that didn’t seem to get the two sides any closer to a deal, the writers’ and actors’ strikes continued on Friday with no sign of a quick end.

Tuesday night, a small group of leaders from the Writers Guild of America met alongside four top CEOs. There was a lot of talking, but there were no more talks in the room.

At the same time, SAG-AFTRA, which has been upon strike since July 14, has not been contacted. Lang Parker, a member of SAG-AFTRA who was protesting at Fox, said, “I just feel like we’re digging in our heels even more.”

On Day 102 Of The 11,500 Person WGA Strike, Which Has Mostly Shut Down The Film Industry:

On August 11, day 102 of the Writers Guild of America strike, which has mostly shut down the film industry from coast to coast, the studios finally went back to the bargaining table.

This was made possible by below-the-line workers who didn’t cross picket lines and by the 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists who started their own strike on July 14.

On the side of the writers, most people thought that the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers was unsuccessful in its attempt to split the union by making its current offer public.

The WGA said Thursday that the companies’ plan doesn’t go far enough to protect writers from threats to their very existence.

“They are good writers. “We’re solid as a rock,” stated Robin Schiff, who writes for “Emily in Paris” and used to be on the WGA West board.

The Two Sides Met Again Upon Day 113 Of The WGA Strike:

“I think that people are sad. But I don’t think the general atmosphere has changed, other than individuals being disappointed that the companies weren’t serious.” A writer for “The X-Files,” Glen Morgan, was protesting at Paramount upon Friday.

On August 22, day 113 of the WGA strike, both sides met once more, but this time there was a big difference: AMPTP head Carol Lombardini, a hired hand for the studios, was not in the room. Instead, the bosses who make the choices were.

Morgan said, “I think they think they can break us.” “It’s a stupid move on their part. This happened to me in 1988 as well as 2007. You can’t go back. It’s like in the movie ‘Apocalypse Now’. It’s either win or die. It seems like there is no other way.”

He Said That Within The Last Five Months, He Worked Three Days:

Walt Keller, who is a member of SAG-AFTRA, said that he recently talked to a member of the talking group, who told him that there’s a “Grand Canyon” between the two groups.

He said that he has only worked three days within the last 5 months and that he will lose his union health insurance within September because he hasn’t worked.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, as well as NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley all came to the table to talk with the WGA’s chosen leadership in the room outside the AMPTP’s offices in Sherman Oaks, California, where the discussions have been taking place.

After being out of work for months, workers hoped that the companies would finally come up with counterproposals that meet their needs. Instead, the bargaining process caused things to fall apart even more.

We Took The Invitation, And, Hoping That The Businesses Were Serious Regarding Putting People Back To Work In The Industry, We Did The Following:

The WGA talking group sent a message to members after the meeting: “We welcomed the invitation as well as met tonight in good faith, hoping that the companies were earnest regarding getting people back to work.”

“Instead, during the 113th day of the strike, while SAG-AFTRA walked the picket lines with us, we were given a speech about how good their one and only counter offer was.”

Keller, who was protesting at Netflix, said, “I’m very sad.” “I am worried that this strike might last a long time. Yessi Sanchez, who is also a member of SAG-AFTRA, stated that the strike was a bit sad.

Both Sides Had Decided To Keep Quiet About The Plans And Promised Not To Tell Anyone Else About Them:

She said, “I really feel in my gut that I need to go out there and act.” “I’ve been missing it a lot, going through it, feeling sad but also hopeful that things can get better.”

Both sides had decided to keep quiet about the plans and promised not to tell anyone else about them. But right after the meeting on August 22, the AMPTP put out a paper that explained parts of their counterproposal.

The move is an effort to turn around the chosen leaders of the unions. It is a plan to put pressure on the members so that the elected leaders will give in to ideas that aren’t as strong as the ones they’ve been fighting for.

AMPTP’s Plan To Make Writers Fight Against Each Other:

It could also be against US labor law, which says it’s against the duty to deal in good faith to go around union leaders and talk directly to members.

The AMPTP’s plan to turn writers against each other is unlikely to work, as it shows how desperate they are within the face of a union membership that stays incredibly united despite the huge sacrifices they continue to make.

“People are stepping up,” said Mulroney. “We’ve known from the beginning that they were attempting to take advantage of us.

They make their first counteroffer after 100 or 120 days? “It’s a shame.” On a hot August Friday within Los Angeles as well as New York, writers and artists joined picket lines after a rough week.

A Fresh PR Firm Has Been Hired By AMPTP:

The AMPTP has hired the Washington, D.C.-based Levinson Group, a new public relations firm, to help get its message out to WGA as well as SAG-AFTRA members as well as the many media outlets that are eagerly covering Hollywood’s “hot labor summer.”

The news that the Levinson Group was hired came from the Hollywood Reporter. The AMPTP will still be handled at the business level by Scott Rowe as well as Chris Day, both of whom have a lot of experience in the communications field.