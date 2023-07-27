Still Need A Ticket To One Of Taylor Swift’s Concerts In Santa Clara? Here Is What It Will Cost:

Last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performances at Levi’s Stadium within Santa Clara are still available, but they are very expensive.

On sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, seats for the sold-out shows at the 49ers’ stadium on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 start at around $1,000 for the farthest area from the stage. But after that, prices went through the roof.

This weekend, Taylor Swift’s famous tour will finally come to the Bay Area. But if you are a Swiftie and want to get tickets at the last minute, be ready to pay a lot of money.

Due To Concert You Can Face Heavy Traffic And Delay Upon Major Roads:

“Because of the event, we expect heavy traffic and delays on major roads leading to and from the stadium, such as Highways 101, 237, 880, Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway, as well as San Tomas Expressway,” the police traffic warning said.

Traffic is expected to get worse starting as early to be 1 p.m. upon both days, and it will keep getting worse until 11 p.m., when the show ends.

Ticket Price According To Spot:

As of Tuesday, July 25, seats in the 400 section, which is on the outside of the stadium, ranged from $1,126 for a spot behind the stage to $1,770 for a spot above the middle of the venue. That’s before you pay any fees.

Fans who want to be close to Swift during her three-hour show have to pay a lot for floor spots. Prices range from a whopping $6,241 for seats right next to the catwalk to $2,608 for seats right next to the stage.

Some ticket sellers are even trying to get over $21,000 for tickets that were originally distributed for $49 to $449.

For Unobstructed View Ticket Is On Sale For $1,112 Upon Stub Hub:

Two Friday tickets with an unobstructed view were for sale on StubHub for $1,112 each before fees. They are two sections up from the cheapest tickets on SeatGeek. When fees are taken into account, each ticket in section 417 costs $1,445 each.

Last month, the Better Business Bureau warned about a rise in Swift ticket scams. They said that because to the unusually high demand for Swift’s Eras Tour dates, there have been more reports of people getting scammed by fake passes, especially when payments are made via peer-to-peer platforms such as Zelle or Venmo.

The cheapest ticket to see Taylor Swift at Levi’s Stadium after fees was on TickPick. After fees, Seat 21 within Section 418 went for $1,208.

The agency says that you shouldn’t try to get tickets from Craigslist or social media sites as well as buy them outside of Levi’s Stadium. Instead, you should go through a trusted broker.

It also said that some scammers are breaking into social media accounts to pretend to be friends who are selling tickets. The BBB suggests getting in touch with known people directly to make sure a transaction is legal.

One Swift fan told the BBB Scam Tracker about a common trick: “The seller said she was a registered seller and an administrator within a Facebook group.

Zelle was used to make the exchange. The seller didn’t send me tickets in time as well as didn’t send me a reimbursement after the deal was made.”

The Grammy winner, who is 32 years old, is going on her first tour in almost five years. In November, a record-breaking presale engagement caused the Ticketmaster website to crash, making it impossible to buy tickets. Later, the company said that it didn’t have enough tickets left to sell to the general public.

Police said that starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Tasman Drive will remain closed from Convention Center Circle to Centennial/MMarie P. DeBartolo Way until the end of the event on Saturday.

Also, the slipway from eastbound Tasman Drive to Stars as well as Stripes Drive will be closed until the end of Saturday’s show, except for the train station, Youth Soccer Park, as well as Gold Lots 1–5.

Can I Tailgate Prior To Or Throughout A Show At Levi’s Stadium?

No, is the short answer. Last week, Levi’s Stadium said that there would be no tailgating at Taylor Swift shows and that there would be no special places to watch from outside the stadium. Fans who don’t have tickets to the event won’t be able to gather in parking lots or out on the streets.

Also, officials say that you won’t be able to listen to the show from outside Levi’s Stadium if you don’t have a ticket. Fans with tickets will be the only ones who can get into the parking spots.