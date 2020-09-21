Still Open All Hours axe reports denied by BBC

The BBC has denied reports that long-running sitcom Still Open All Hours has been cancelled.

The collection acts as a follow-up to the hit Ronnie Barker sitcom of the ’70s and ’80s, with David Jason returning to the position of Granville, after he inherits his uncle’s previous nook store.

Launched in 2013, the collection has been a powerful a part of the BBC’s comedy lineup for the previous seven years and future episodes have been mentioned to be within the works.

Nevertheless, because the coronavirus pandemic has performed havoc with the tv {industry}, rumours emerged from Every day Star on Sunday that these plans had been scrapped.

David Jason mentioned: “It’s a disgrace. There was an viewers who liked it and we loved bringing the insanity of the characters to the display screen.”

But the BBC has since denied these reports and claims that the destiny of the sitcom continues to be very a lot to be determined, however manufacturing has been difficult by coronavirus, as is the case industry-wide.

A BBC spokesperson informed RadioTimes.com: “‘There is no such thing as a fact on this and discussions on future episodes are ongoing.

“The security and wellbeing of all these concerned in Still Open All Hours is our primary precedence, and we have now been unable to movie this yr as a consequence of COVID-19.”

Jason has revealed that the writers deliberate to make one final miniseries of Still Open All Hours, designed to deliver “all of the tales” to a pure conclusion.

Whereas the way forward for Still Open All Hours is but to be determined, a number of American broadcasters have lately made the weird resolution to reverse season renewals on a handful of exhibits.

Netflix’s The Society and I Am Not Okay With This are two collection to be affected, in addition to ABC’s Stumptown, which aired within the UK on Alibi.