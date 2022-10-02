Sting: cocaine, tantric sex and the 300 million dollars he refuses to leave his children

The singer, who amassed a large fortune, said that his children will not receive anything. He prefers that they work. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

The British singer, who amassed a fortune of 300 million dollars, recognizes himself as a socialist. After leaving The Police, his career as a soloist paired a diverse musical palette with his humble origins.

“No grown man should be in a gang.” For a musician who has toured since 1976 and saw the peak of his success with one of British rock’s most iconic trios, this is a high-voltage statement. But Sting was never afraid of brutal honesty. It was the fuse that ended up breaking the dysfunctional communion that sustained The Police: “Explaining to someone why their song isn’t working is like telling them that their girlfriend is ugly.” To the good listener, better to leave him a good discography. And that’s what the British composer and bassist did. Following the band’s breakup in 1984, Sting broke loose to pursue a solo career with the release of The dream of the blue turtles and he did not stop experimenting with a heterogeneous palette of genres and musical collaborations.

The singer at a music festival in Las Vegas in 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

With more than 20 albums throughout his career, the Englishman amassed a fortune valued at 300 million dollars that he does not intend to leave to his children. Perhaps it is his humble origins in the small town of Wallsend that gave him a class consciousness that he intends to pass on to the next generation. A working family, his years as a teacher, the boats moored at the dock: a panorama that is as present in his lyrics as in his statements on politics.

“I saw boats every day. I saw thousands of naval workers walk through my door every day. When I was a boy I wondered if that would be my destiny. On October 2, 1951, Gordon Matthew Sumner was born in a small town in Newcastle, very close to the naval shipyards and a working-class landscape that he knew how to capture in his sad lyrics with happy melodies. Every time a new ship was about to set sail, the town of Wallsend received a visit from some important dignitary. In one of those delegations, Queen Elizabeth II appeared to baptize a brand new fleet. Little Gordon was waving a UK flag and an idea crossed his mind: “This creature from another planet looked at me.” That decisive moment made him think that, perhaps, there was another possible life beyond those shores.

Sting began his musical adventure in London, encouraged by his first wife, Frances Tomelty. There he formed The Police, with Copeland on drums and Summers on guitar.

The son of a father who worked as a milkman and a hairdresser mother, he had a frugal childhood in a family where music was always present. His mother, Audrey, was the one who introduced him to Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard. “She brought records to our house. When I first heard All Shook Up by Elvis Presley I had a kind of catatonic attack, I rolled on the floor with emotion”. When Gordon was still a boy, his uncle left him a Spanish guitar with five rusty strings before leaving for Toronto. With a book and a little patience, he drew the first chords that marked the beginning of a sentimental education through rock and soul referencesas Otis Redding: “I think I was only 16 years old, and Otis had just died in a terrible plane crash. I went to my record store and bought Dock Of The Bay on the Stax label, [había] a lovely blue label, there was a paper bag and I took it out, put it on my record player, the usual ritual, put the needle in it and listened. What a wonderful song.”

His nickname, Sting, which means stinger in English, was left over from a day when he showed up to a rehearsal wearing a yellow and black pullover and looked like a bee.

His early ability fueled a fantasy that didn’t quite fit in with the life of a working-class youth. “I knew I had to leave to achieve that dream. And I think the symbol for leaving was these big ships that they built every year,” the bassist admitted in a later interview. Before becoming a rock star, Sting had a brief interlude as a teacher at a Newcastle high school. “I taught everything. Math, a little reading, a little poetry, a little art, a little soccer. I sat down and played music for them. He played the guitar and taught them songs. I enjoyed it more than anything.”

In his spare time, he got into jazz when a friend invited him to play in the band The Phoenix Jazzmen. That experience left him with two things: a genre that marked a good part of his discography and a new nickname that would accompany him for the rest of his career. It happened when he showed up to a rehearsal wearing a sweater with black and yellow lines: Gordon looked like a bee and Sting, the stinger that ended up becoming his new artistic identity.

It was during those times of touching that he met his first wife, the Northern Irish actress, Frances Tomelty. Already married and with a son, she encouraged him to his London adventure where the punk scene marked the pace of the musical avant-garde. With no money, no contacts, the only business card for the young bassist was the phone number of Steward Copeland, an original member of the power trio. Who would later be his creative rival.

The British singer with his first wife, Frances Tomelty

Fights of ego and cocaine: an end foretold

In March 1984, the Australian city of Melbourne witnessed The Police’s last concert. No warning, no communication, the band put an end to seven years of fights, creative misunderstandings and excessive egos due to the use of narcotics. “Cocaine is the most pathetic and stupid drug. There were fistfights practically every night. I even had a cracked rib after a pretty hectic fight with Stewart.”

The rivalry between Copeland and Sting was unsustainable and the breakdown of the trio was imminent. Synchronicity was the last and was released on June 1, 1983 at the height of its internships. To the point that the producer, Hugh Padgham had them record their sessions separately in a house on the Caribbean island of Montserrat. Copeland was doing his thing in the dining room, while Sting was at the console and Andy Summers played his guitar in the studio. However, they managed to compose songs like Every Breath You Take y King of Pain that closed a circle of five impeccable albums and a farewell without announcement.

The group got along so badly that the producer had them record separately.

For Gordon, it was also a dark time in his personal life. His use of cocaine turned him into “a total, competitive, arrogant and aggressive monster”, as he told. His marriage to Frances Tomelty suffered the effects of that trance and they ended up divorcing. Within the repertoire of his latest album, the song King of Pain narrated that bitter episode of his sentimental life. “I had just left my first wife. It was a very painful breakup: I went to Jamaica to try to recover. I stayed in this nice house and was looking at the sun one day. I was with Trudie, who is now my current wife, and I said, ‘Look, there’s a little black spot on the sun today.’ There was silence and then I said, ‘Is that my soul up there?’ I went back and wrote it.”

Love with Trudie Styler and tantric sex

Away from the internecine fights with Copeland and heading his solo path, Sting redeemed himself in love with designer Trudie Styler. The couple, who married in 1992, caught the attention of the press when the musician revealed a tantric sex routine whose sessions lasted up to seven hours. Though, unsurprisingly, this was hyperbole. Styler explained it later. It all came about during an interview with her husband in which the journalist encouraged him to tell about her experience with yoga: “Haven’t you heard of tantric sex?” Sting replied. The myth was adding hours as the years passed: “Sting said that 21 years ago. He just turned 60 and I imagine the tantric story will go on until he passes out.” Even celebrated Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton picked up the gauntlet to sate his curiosity. “The idea of ​​tantric sex is a spiritual act. I don’t know a purer and better way to express love for another person than to share that wonderful ‘sacrament’” And he added with some humor: “seven hours includes cinema and dinner”.

Sting, Trudie and their four children, who will not inherit their astronomical fortune

A spokesperson for social causes

On more than one occasion, Sting has acknowledged the profound impact his childhood in a working-class family had on shaping his political position. “I am a socialist, even though I am very rich,” he said in an interview with El País. With a fortune valued at $300 milliona vineyard in Tuscany and a castle in Wiltshire, the singer did not shake his pulse to announce that None of his four children will receive that millionaire inheritance. Rather, she prefers that they work.

The social conscience of the Briton has been reflected in his philanthropic initiatives, as well as several of his comments on politics. In 1989 he founded, together with his wife, the Rainforest Foundation, an organization that seeks to mitigate the impact of climate change in the Amazon rainforest. In several interviews he dared to comment on thorny issues, such as Brexit, Trump’s policies and, more recently, he referred to the war in Ukraine during a concert in the Polish city of Warsaw: “Democracy is in grave danger unless we defend it”.

Even so, the musician who is not afraid to raise his voice recognizes that his best expressive vehicle is still his songs. Those melodies with a melancholic background that evoke the Wallsend shipyards.

