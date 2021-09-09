Sting operation of Sanjay Nishad and Omprakash Rajbhar created political ruckus, stated – will do violence, will promote seats!

Lucknow: The political marketplace in UP has heated up in regards to the subsequent meeting elections. In the meantime, a sting operation by means of Sanjay Nisha of Nishad Celebration and Om Prakash Rajbhar, President of SubhaSP has come to the fore. Many such issues have come to the fore within the sting completed by means of a TV channel, because of which there was a stir within the political hall. Within the sting operation, it’s being claimed about Omprakash Rajbhar that tickets might be bought for cash and violence can be used to win the election.Additionally Learn – If SP makes this technique, BJP is not going to get a unmarried seat in Japanese UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

On this sting operation, Sanjay Nishad says that our persons are going to explode the police station. Who might be a larger punk than us? However, if any individual must be murdered within the election, then it’s going to be completed. Will withdraw the case after the election. Sanjay Nishad is noticed announcing on this sting that if Mukesh Sahni comes, we will be able to kill him and power him away. Will burn two or 4 other folks. Will run away in a month. I wish to kill SP. BSP is lifeless. We’re poison for the backward castes. Additionally Learn – ‘If UP elections might be fought underneath the management of Yogi Adityanath, then I will be able to now not tie up with BJP’

Sanjay additional says within the sting that anywhere we pass, the federal government will develop into his. The channel has claimed that Omprakash Rajbhar has stated within the sting operation that with whom he’s going to pass, he’s going to already say that we’re with you. Even supposing you give us much less seats, however we want cash for elections, if you wish to have, you’ll be able to promote the seat. Om Prakash Rajbhar has stated in this subject that we have got now not stated the rest fallacious. Our level is being distorted. We will be able to report a defamation case towards the ones working such information. Additionally Learn – After assembly BJP leaders, will Omprakash Rajbhar nonetheless have an alliance with Owaisi, stated this