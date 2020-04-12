Stirling Moss took high place among the greats with dash and elan | Giles Richards

Recognised as the most efficient driving power under no circumstances to win an F1 world championship, Moss was as soon as revered and feted via his pals

That Sir Stirling Moss, who died on Sunday, remained a few of the well-known British racing drivers of any period was as soon as in no little part proper all the way down to the love and admiration he engendered that extended previous motor racing and round the public consciousness. This was as soon as partially, in any case, on account of he was as soon as the basis for the 1960s policemen’s inquiry to dashing drivers: “Who do you suppose you’re? Stirling Moss?”

Comparable: Sir Stirling Moss, F1 good, dies aged 90

Proceed finding out…

