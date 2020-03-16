Stock Market Plummets Again as Businesses Close, Lockdowns Spread

Buying and selling in U.S. equities markets was halted moments after the session started on Monday as a plunge within the S&P 500 index triggered a circuit breaker designed to gradual one other panicky selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Common fell greater than 2,200 factors at the beginning of buying and selling at 9:30 a.m. ET. The S&P fell greater than 200 factors, previous the 7% decline threshold that units off a 15-minute halt to buying and selling. The NASDAQ sank almost 500 factors, or greater than 6%.

Media shares weren’t proof against the downturn. Shares in main conglomerates obtained a respite on Friday when Disney and others logged double-digit beneficial properties after getting hammered the remainder of the week. However double-digit drops gave the impression to be in retailer for many on Monday.

The market quakes aren’t a shock after a busy weekend of extraordinary measures from federal, state and native governments to lockdown all however probably the most important staff. Los Angeles and New York Metropolis on Sunday night introduced broad closures of bars, eating places, cafes, film theaters and different venues the place individuals collect — a disruption that may have ripple results for companies and staff for months to come back.

