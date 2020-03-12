Stock markets tumble as Trump’s Europe travel ban shocks investors – business live

Rolling safety of the newest monetary and financial data, as worldwide stock markets plunge as soon as extra

eight.04am GMT

Neil Wilson of Markets.com moreover believes Donald Trump has made a foul situation loads worse:

The International Effectively being Organisation has in any case declared the outbreak a plague – that’s greatest going to stress governments to essentially really feel they want to take further draconian measures, ramping up the uncertainty and the near-term monetary shock. Volatility isn’t going anyplace, and we as soon as extra see world stock markets tumbling on Thursday.

So much for Trump’s stimulus. In its place of his late-night presidential deal with calming points, it greatest fanned the flames raging in markets. The president has lengthy gone from calling it a Democrat hoax to banning all shuttle from Europe in merely 12 days.

eight.01am GMT

Donald Trump’s measures are susceptible to help push the sector into recession, fears Mohamed El-Erian, chief economist of insurer Allianz.

El-Erian warned:

“The sophisticated economies are literally susceptible to essentially really feel the full stress of financial stunning stops that wreck every present and demand on the same time,” he talked about. “The collapse in monetary job risks being amplified by the use of the economics of fear, uncertainty and adversarial economic-financial feedback loops.

“I think about there’s a high likelihood of worldwide recession.”

Related: Coronavirus: Trump suspends European shuttle as world recession fears intensify

Proceed learning…

