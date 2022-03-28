Stock problems on PS5 would be worsening, benefiting Xbox according to analysts

DFC Intelligence has halved its growth forecast for consoles in 2022.

The material shortage and the problems to get a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, have been the protagonists of this new generation since its launch. Last month, Sony recognized that the problems in getting hold of one of its consoles would continue throughout this year 2022, and now it has been DFC Intelligencea firm dedicated to analyzing the video game sector and market behavior, who has shared with Gamesindustry its forecast on how this shortage will affect the market in the coming years.

DFC signals a consumer predilection for PS5DFC Intelligence had forecast console revenue growth of 8% during 2022, but these forecasts have become less optimistic, dropping to 4%, with a total of 49,000 million dollars, with scarcity as the protagonist: “We had already predicted that PS5 units would be limited, but now we think it will be even worse“, assured David Cole of DFC.

The firm expects growth in the Xbox console market shareThe firm has noted that both hardware and software sales are being affected by the shortage, but Sony would be the biggest victim, presenting a greater gap between supply and demand for PS5. DFC surveys reflect a consumer preference for PS5being the preferred system by a wide margin, although they assure that with Microsoft building its content library, this could change.

“The big question is whether the shortage of PlayStation 5 will allow Microsoft to gain ground with Xbox Series X | S and its service Xbox Game Pass“explained DFC, who are counting on by 2026, Microsoft has increased its market share in consoles from 20% to 27%, while Sony’s share would go from 43% to 39% and Nintendo’s from 37% to 34% for the same year. Recently, Microsoft consoles outsold PS5 in Europe for the first time, thanks to the availability of Xbox Series S in stores.

